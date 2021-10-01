Factors that Impact on the Thermal Interface Materials Market in Upcoming Years !

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global thermal interface materials market size is estimated at USD 2.8billion in 2020and is projected to reach USD 4.6billion by2025, at a CAGR of 10.4%,between2020and2025. Thermal interface materials fill the small voids and imperfections between heat sinks and heat sources to minimize the thermal resistance. TIMs are used to bond the two components and eliminate air gaps from the interface, creating a thermally conductive bond that efficiently transfers heat from the critical operating components of the device. TIMs are used in various applications such as computers, telecom, consumer durables, medical devices, automotive electronics, industrial machinery, and others.

The key players in the thermal interface materials market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Laird Technologies (US), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Indim Corporation (US), Wakefield-Vette (US), Zalma Tech Co. Ltd. (South Korea).The thermal interface materials market reportanalyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players,between 2014and 2020, which include expansions, merger & acquisition, new product developments, and collaborations.

Honeywell International Inc. (US) operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company. It operates through three business segments: aerospace, automation control solutions, and performance materials & technologies. The company offers TIMs through its performance materials & technologies segment. The company has a wide global presence in the North America, South America, Europe, and APAC.

3M (US) company is primarily engaged in offering a broad spectrum of products, including adhesives, bonding materials, coatings, and specialty materials. The company operates through five business segments, namely, industrial, safety & graphics, electronics & energy, healthcare, and consumer. 3M Company has a wide geographical presence with operations in more than 65 countries. The company offers TIMs through its electronics and energy segment. 3M operates globally through its subsidiaries such as 3M Canada, 3M Netherlands, 3M Russia, and Scientific Anglers among others.