Surface Disinfectant Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.0% – Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (Surface, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Research Labs) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Growth Opportunity: Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies;

Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa provide significant opportunities for players in the surface disinfectants market. According to the IMF, in 2016, these emerging economies accounted for more than 60% of the global GDP. The need for improved healthcare services in these economies is mainly driven by the rapidly increasing aging population and high patient volumes, growing per capita income, and rising awareness.

Driver: High prevalence of HAIs;

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient’s stay at hospitals and related facilities and are not observed at the time of admission. These infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections. The incidence of HAIs is mainly dependent on the patient’s immune status, infection control practices, and the prevalence of various infectious agents around the healthcare facility. Due to the direct correlation between the geriatric population, occurrence of chronic diseases, increase in the hospitalization rates, and an increase in the risk of spread of HAIs, growth in this population segment will bolster the demand for surface disinfectants.

Based on region, the surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.

The major players operating in this surface disinfectant market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).

The hospital settings segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020.

By end user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals, and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.

The surface disinfection segment dominated the market in 2019.

The surface disinfectants market, by application, is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2019, the surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the large volume of disinfectants required to clean in-house surfaces in healthcare settings.

