Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Industry Leaders

Concrete repair mortars are generally used in the repair and maintenance of the old and deteriorated buildings& infrastructures. The concrete repair mortar is used to bring back the architectural shape of the old structure and to resume all the functional work quickly. The global concrete repair mortar market size is expected to reach USD 2.62 billion, by 2021, registering a CAGR of 7.67%, between 2016 and 2021. Growing trend of public–private partnership in developed countries and increasing spending on infrastructure repair & maintenance are the key factors fueling the demand of concrete repair mortars around the world.

The key companies profiled in this report includes Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Mapei S.p.A. (Switzerland), Fosroc International Ltd. (U.K.), Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. (Germany), Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India), Adhesives Technology Corporation (U.S.), Flexcrete Technologies Ltd. (U.K.), Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH (Germany), and The Euclid Chemical Company (U.S.). The surging construction industry and demand for concrete repair mortars have encouraged companies to adopt several business strategies to retain their competitiveness in the global market, between 2012 and 2016. Therefore, companies, such as Sika AG (Switzerland), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), and BASF SE (Germany) have adopted expansion and new product development as their key growth strategies in the global concrete repair mortar market.

Sika AG (Switzerland) is the biggest player in the global concrete repair mortars market, having the market share of 31.5%, in 2015. The company adopted expansion as its key strategy in the global concrete repair mortars market. For instance, in June 2016, Sika AG (Switzerland) established a new mortar factory in Ecuador and a subsidiary in Nicaragua. Along with the production facility in Ecuador, the company also established a packaging and logistic unit, which will expand the product portfolio in the fast-growing mortar market in Ecuador. The increased production capacity will enable the company to increase its market share in South America.

Mapei S.p.A. (Switzerland) was among the top manufacturers of concrete repair mortars in 2015. It adopted product launch as its key strategy to enhance its product portfolio in the concrete repair mortars market. For instance, in November 2015, Mapei S.p.A. (Italy) launched a R4-class mortar for the concrete repair mortars market inSouth Africa. The product is a one-component thixotropic mortar, which contains polyacrylonitrile fibers, synthetic polymers, and special admixtures. It offers solutions for convenient high-performance structural repairs and smoothing of both internal and external damaged concrete surface. This launch strengthened the company’s product portfolio in the concrete repair mortars market in South Africa.