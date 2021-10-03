Advanced Hematology Diagnostics Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, Advanced Hematology Diagnostics sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Advanced Hematology Diagnostics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Advanced Hematology Diagnostics Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Advanced Hematology Diagnostics market.

Categorization by Americas Hematology Diagnostics Industry Research By Kit Hematology Anemia and Iron Test Kits Hematology Folic Acid Testing Kits Hematology Sickle Cell Screening Kits Hematology PT/INR Testing Kits Hematology D-dimer Testing Kits Hematology Blood Typing Kits Hematology Leukemia Testing Kits Hematology Sepsis Testing Kits Hematology Antibiotic Resistance Panels Hematology Bacterial & Fungal Panels

By Modality Point of Care Lab-based testing

Distribution Channel Hematology Diagnostics at Hospitals Hematology Diagnostics at Diagnostic Laboratories Hematology Diagnostics at Cancer Research Institutes Hematology Diagnostics through Retail Pharmacies Hematology Diagnostics through Drug Stores



Americas Hematology Diagnostics Market – Scope of Report A latest publication by Fact.MR on the Americas hematology diagnostics market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market. The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market. The principal aim of the market study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Important indicators for the successful growth of the Americas hematology diagnostics market are presented in this study, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and are described exhaustively in Fact.MR’s study. This research study can support readers to know the demand for hematology diagnostics and the quantitative development opportunities in Americas region during the study period. The research is beneficial for shareholders in understanding the landscape, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market. Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts. Market statistics as well as information linked to the macro- as well as micro-economic variables affecting the business scenario in the Americas hematology diagnostics market are also included in the current study. Depending on potential developments in the market, substantive insights are also encountered in this report. Additionally, with the data submitted in this report, minor companies and new entrants can be aided in making suitable company choices to achieve traction in the market. Key Takeaways from Market Study Blood typing kits are expected to contribute more than 31% revenue share in the market by 2031.

Under modality, demand for lab-based testing is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% through the forecast period.

Diagnostic laboratories dominate the market among all distribution channels, and are expect to reach a valuation of US$ 172 Mn by 2031.

The U.S. holds the highest share in the global market due to rising concerns about health and increasing blood related diseases, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4% through 2031. “Growing prevalence of blood-related diseases and rising demand for point of care testing are factors expected to drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Fact.MR. Increasing Adoption of Point of Care Services Likely to Propel Market Growth Point of care tests are gaining popularity because of many factors such as convenience, early diagnosis, and cost effectiveness. Due to early detection of diseases and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people are opting for point of care diagnosis. It will also reduce the chances of spread of infectious diseases. Competition Outlook While the hematology diagnostics market is a fairly fragmented in the Americas region, Grifols SA, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and bioMerieux hold nearly 50% market share. Tier-2 and tier-3 players hold the remaining half of the global market share.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

