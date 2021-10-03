Urbanisation And Rapid Industrial Growth Is Likely To Influence Demand Of Trash Rakes Market

Fact.MR, has come up with a new research report on global Trash Rakes Market Sales which analyzes the various aspects And actionable intelligence on various facts of the Trash Rakes market During 2018-2028.

About Trash Rakes Market

Trash rakes have always been a part of hydroelectric power plants, preventing debris from entering the plant. Over the years, the trash rakes have gained increasing demand in water and wastewater treatment for various industries including food processing, textile, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others.

In addition, rising scope of application in industrial cooling water intakes and for pre-treatment of drinking water is likely to be a key factor for the development of trash rakes market. Further, growing demand for automated trash rakes for range of operational and financial benefits may contribute major revenue of the trash rakes market.

Increasing demand for electricity on the coattails of mass urbanization and rapid industrial growth in majority of the developing countries has been contributing to the development of new hydropower plants which in turn is likely to influence growth of the trash rakes market. Product innovation is readily adopted in the trash rakes market with growing specific demands and technological advancements.

Emergence of trash rakes that are installed with fish collection and transport system in order to have minimal impact on the water life that is drawn into the water intake system will possibly create new avenues of growth of the trash rakes market.

Trash Rakes Market: Regional Outlook

The global trash rakes market is principally ruled by the Europe region, followed by the Asia Pacific region. In Europe and the Asia Pacific regions, installed and upcoming hydro & thermal power projects are expected to grow and will propel the global market for trash rakes. Additionally, the trash rakes market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Also, the North American trash rakes market is projected to register abundant growth, attributable to huge investments in the water & wastewater treatment plants, power & energy industry, and in the development of infrastructure for water distribution networks.

On the other hand, in the Latin American and Middle East & Africa regions, the market for trash rakes is expected to grow at a stagnant rate over the forecast period.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Trash Rakes Market are:

The competitive landscape analysis for Trash Rakes Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Trash Rakes manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Trash Rakes Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Trash Rakes Market landscape.

This study offers an overview of the existing market trends, metrics, drivers, and restrictions and also offers a point of view for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market.

Trash Rakes Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the trash rakes market identified across the value chain are Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Atlas Polar Company Limited, Mecan Hydro, Ashland Hydro Trash Rakes, Fairfield Service Company, Tarnos S.A., Jash Engineering Ltd., Hodge Industries, Lakeside Equipment Corporation, Ovivo water, Resource Systems Inc., Perrier Sorem, etc.

Trash Rakes Market: Market Dynamics

Some factors such as increasing electricity demand arising from growing industrial, residential, and commercial sectors, attributable to several government initiatives so as to increase reconstruction activities and capacities of new and old power plants in order to improve efficiency.

Therefore, the activity of reconstruction and capacity enhancement of existing and old power plants, and development of new thermal and hydropower plants will drive the market for trash rakes.

Additionally, the increasing number of water and wastewater treatment plants along with distribution stations all over the globe, where the separation of garbage from water flow is very important, will also propel the market demand for trash rakes. Also, trash rakes need to be maintained and repaired carefully from time to time, which may hamper the market growth of trash rakes.

On the other hand, several initiatives taken by the governments of various countries in developed as well as developing regions for the cleaning of reservoirs and rivers is expected to create many opportunities for the growth of the trash rakes market over the forecast period.

Moreover, sometimes, trash rakes are made up of vertical wooden strakes divided by narrow gaps, which are very common and perform extremely badly. On the other hand, metal gratings are stronger and can have narrow strakes, and a proper angle can allow self-cleaning from the water movement.

Also, modern trash rakes are used by various hydroelectric plants, and can include advanced features such as the Coanda effect, wedge-wire screens, cleaning robots, etc. Trash rakes are created for water velocity of approximately 2 feet/second (0.6 meters/second), in order to prevent extreme energy loss attributable to the head loss over the trash rakes.

Trash Rakes Market: Segmentation

Market segmentation of the trash rakes market on the basis of product type: J-Type Trash Rake Screens Suspended Trash Rake Screens Multi-Rake Screens Step Screens Rotary Drum Screens Travelling Band Screens Hyperbole Static Screens

Market segmentation of the trash rakes market on the basis of end use industries: Water and Wastewater Treatment Food Processing Industry Textile Industry Pharmaceuticals Industry Chemicals Industry Sugar Industry Breweries Industry Hydro Power Plants State/ City Municipality Others



Trash rakes are also heavy duty raking devices which are used to remove very heavy garbage. They also typically used as a stationary unit which can serve more than one bay. Majorly, trash rakes are known as the ‘first line of defence’ in any water intake structure, and sometimes referred to as Fine Screens. These rakes are fit for dealing with huge quantities of sea grass, leaves, jellyfish, logs, etc.

