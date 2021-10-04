Asia Pacific Is Expected To Witness Enormous Growth In The Trans-Galactooligosaccharides Market, Scrutinized in New FactMR Analysis

Global trans-galactooligosaccharides market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to the rising demand for prebiotics in food and beverage industry. Trans-galactooligosaccharides are galactose containing oligosaccharides and are naturally present in human and cow milk. They are soluble galactans and are usually classified as prebiotics, a non-digestible food ingredient, which stimulates the growth of bacteria in the colon. The global market for trans-galactooligosaccharides is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Rising awareness about health benefits, growing demand for prebiotics and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders are driving the growth of trans-galactooligosaccharides market globally. Also, an increase in spending capability and increase in number of health conscious people results in the growth of the global trans-galactooligosaccharides market and is projected to further open new opportunities for the trans-galactooligosaccharides market in the coming future.

Request Brochure- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3670

Global Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Trans-galactooligosaccharides in Prebiotics

Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredient, which stimulates the growth of bacteria in the colon. Prebiotic containing trans-galactooligosaccharides are used in food ingredients including biscuits, cereals, dairy products and infant formula. With the rising living standards, increase in demand for on-the-go convenience products and growing health-conscious consumers, the need for Trans-galactooligosaccharides induced prebiotic has increased. Moreover, the ever-growing prebiotic market along with the health benefits of trans-galactooligosaccharides brings vast opportunity for the market to grow in the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Functional Food

Food industry is currently witnessing an upcoming market for functional food having health benefits apart from nutrition. Trans-galactooligosaccharides is associated with various health benefits including stimulation of immune functions, absorption of nutrients and production of anti-oxidant. It is mostly used for constipation and improves gastrointestinal functions. Rising awareness about health and the demand for functional food has increased, resulting in the growth of trans-galactooligosaccharides market globally.

Possible side effects of Trans-galactooligosaccharides

Trans-galactooligosaccharides is widely used in the food and beverage industry as a prebiotic. They are non-digestible fiber, and thus the excessive intake of trans-galactooligosaccharides may cause possible side effects. It may cause flatulence, bloating, stomach cramps and diarrhea. Therefore, it is prescribed to be consumed in smaller quantities, i.e., 20 grams per day. However, with proper precautions, trans-galactooligosaccharides in prebiotics are considered beneficial for health.

Global Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Segmentation

The global Trans-galactooligosaccharides market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Powder

Liquid

The global trans-galactooligosaccharides market can be segmented on the basis of primary function type as:

Sweetener

Prebiotic

The global trans-galactooligosaccharides market can be segmented on the basis of end-use application as:

Food & Beverage

Dairy Products

Dietary products

Bakery products

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

The global trans-galactooligosaccharides market can be segmented on the basis of nature as:

Synthetic

Natural

The global trans-galactooligosaccharides market can be segmented on the basis of geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Request Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3670

Global Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Regional Overview

Demand for trans-galactooligosaccharides has a vast popularity in Europe and the Middle East region with the increasing awareness amongst the consumers and increase in consumption of nutraceutical products. In the Middle East and Africa, the use of trans-galactooligosaccharides is gaining popularity in the animal feed sector. In North America region, trans-galactooligosaccharides market has seen extensive popularity due to high demand for prebiotics. Asia Pacific has witnessed enormous growth in the Trans-galactooligosaccharides market and is expected to grow faster due to increase in spending capability and rising health and nutrition consciousness among consumers.

Global Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global trans-galactooligosaccharides market are:

Yakult Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

Royal Friesland Campina N.V

Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Inc.

Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co., Ltd.

Dairy Crest.

Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.

Samyang Corporation

New Francisco Biotech Company.

Brenntag North America, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

The Trans-galactooligosaccharides market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

– Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Segments

– Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Dynamics

– Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Size

– Supply & Demand

– Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

– Competition & Companies involved

– Technology

– Value Chain

Regional analysis for Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada)

– Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

– Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

– Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

– East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea)

– South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Rest of South Asia)

– Oceania (New Zealand and Australia)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Trans-galactooligosaccharides. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

– Detailed overview of parent market

– Changing market dynamics in the industry

– In-depth market segmentation of Trans-galactooligosaccharides.

– Historical, current and projected market size of Trans-galactooligosaccharides in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape

– Strategies of key players and products offered

– Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective on market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages Landscape

Ice Tea Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/ice-tea-market

Plant-based Fish Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/plant-based-fish-market

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/2891/animal-feed-probiotics-market

About Us:

Tablet Press Marketresearch and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com