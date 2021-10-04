Soy Milk Market SWOT Analysis By Political, Economic, Social Technological Factors, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Soy Milk Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global soy milk market was valued USD 11.08 Billion by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering a 6.1% CAGR over the forecasted period. The growing awareness on benefits of soy milk in dessert and beverage is anticipated to positively affect the global market. The availability of various flavors to enhance the taste of soy milk is projected to further drive the demand for this market among adults and children.

Growth Drivers:

Soy milk is used instead of cow milk, as it is rich in protein and contains low calories. Therefore, soy milk is mainly preferred by consumers who are health conscious. This product type also reduces cholesterol, which is highly used among heart patients. Further, growing number of people with lactose intolerant expected to drive the demand for soy milk.

Several benefits of soy milk over nutty based milk and dairy product types are expected to drive the demand for soy milk market. However, it is facing intense competition from coconut and almond milk. Hence, market players are focusing to promote their product types by organizing campaigns across globe. However, calcium soy milk is used by many people but it is not nutritional for daily consumption.

Introduction of strawberry, vanilla, chocolate flavored soya milk by the market players is expected to fuel the demand for soy milk. Hence, market players are engaged in R&D to develop nutty taste and flavors in soy milk. In addition, celebrity endorsement and brand ambassadors of product type are expected to surge the demand for this market over the forecast period, 2019-2025.

Product Type Outlook:

Flavored

Unflavored

Among product type, unflavored segment dominated the global market, in 2018, as most of the favors are artificial. Many market players produce soy milk by adding calcium and other nutritional ingredients to increase consumption among consumers.

However, growing trend of flavored soy milk is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, 2019-2025. Flavored based soy milk gives nutty taste to it which is majorly preferred by youngsters. Hence, manufacturers are focusing to produce flavored soy milk with chocolate and vanilla flavors and distributing it with attractive packaging.

Application Outlook:

Desserts

Cheese and Snacks

Beverages

In 2018, beverage segment held around 42.0% of the total market share. Soy milk is used as substitute of dairy products. It is also used for infant, as it is highly rich in proteins. Dessert segment is projected to grow with highest CAGR at 6.6% over the forecast period 2019-2025. This is mainly attributed to high consumption of this product type in ice creams, smoothies across various countries.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, Asia Pacific has dominated the global soy milk market due to the increasing number of users from various countries such as China, India, Hong Kong and South Korea. In addition, high production of soy milk in emerging countries is propelling the demand among consumers.

North America is fastest growing region due to the increasing usage of non-dairy product types. This market has high competition with nut-based milk, especially in U.S. However, due to additional benefits of soymilk, consumers are preferring it over traditional milk. In Europe, countries such as U.K and Germany are focusing on healthy food and there is a growth in spending over on non-dairy dessert products.

