Protective Fabrics Market – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2021

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Protective Fabrics Market by Raw Material (Aramid, PBI, Polyester, Cotton fiber, Polyolefin, Polyamide), by Type ( Fire & Heat-resistant fabric, Chemical resistant fabric, UV resistant fabric), by End-use Industry ( Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Firefighting, Healthcare, Law enforcement & military) – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2021″, The market size of protective fabrics is projected to reach USD 4.0 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increased concern for the safety of defense personnel and industrial workers is driving the protective fabrics market. Additionally, the increased demand for medical clothing is also propelling the demand for protective fabrics.

Browse 76 market data tables with 51 figures spread through 153 pages and in-depth TOC on “Protective Fabrics Market by Raw Material (Aramid, PBI, Polyester, Cotton fiber, Polyolefin, Polyamide), by Type ( Fire & Heat-resistant fabric, Chemical resistant fabric, UV resistant fabric), by End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Firefighting, Healthcare, Law enforcement & military) – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2021”



“Building & construction is the largest end-use industry of protective fabrics”

The building & construction segment accounts for the largest share of the protective fabrics market. They are used in the construction industry because of their favorable properties such as high strength, durability, resistance to abrasion, resistance to organic solvents, and fabric integrity at elevated temperatures. The market in this end-use industry is largely driven by the imposition of stringent regulations in Europe and North America regarding employee health & safety.

“Fire & heat-resistant fabrics expected to witness highest growth”

The fire & heat-resistant fabrics segment is expected to witness the fastest-growth in the protective fabrics market during the forecast period. This is because of its properties that make it suitable for use in firefighting and law enforcement & military applications. Fire & heat-resistant fabrics offer higher thermal and flame resistance, which make them a popular choice as a material for fire-resistant clothing as well as thermal insulation.

“North America is the biggest market for protective fabrics”

North America dominated the global protective fabrics market in 2015. The demand for protective fabrics in the North American region is mainly driven by the U.S. Stringent safety regulations within various industries such as oil & gas, construction, firefighting, healthcare, and many other are fueling the demand for protective clothing, which in turn, is driving the demand for protective fabrics in the region. The rising concern for the safety of the workers is propelling the demand for protective clothing, which in turn, drives the protective fabrics market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for protective fabrics, in terms of value. This high growth is because of the increased demand from the building & construction segment in the region. Moreover, the growing healthcare industry is increasing the demand for protective fabrics in the region.

E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co. (U.S.), Teijin Limited (Japan), and Koninklijke Ten Cate NV (Netherlands) are some of the major players in the global protective fabrics market profiled in this report.