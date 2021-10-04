Lucintel Forecasts Food Allergen Testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6%-8%

According to the recent study the food allergen testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by stringent labeling mandates, demand for advisory labeling, growth in incidences of allergic disorders among consumers, globalization of food trade, and increase in food recall for undeclared allergen products.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in food allergen testing market by source (peanuts & soy, wheat, milk & eggs, tree nuts, and seafood), technology (PCR-based and immunoassay-based), food tested (bakery & confectionery and infant food), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Peanuts & soy market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on source, the food allergen testing market is segmented into peanuts & soy, wheat, milk & eggs, tree nuts, and seafood. Lucintel forecasts that the peanuts & soy market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as peanut allergy is common among all age groups and soy is considered a major source of allergen, especially among children and infants.

“Within the food allergen testing market, the immunoassay-based segment is expected to remain the largest technology”

Based on technology, the immunoassay-based segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to the simplicity of this method which aids in its implementation and it is beneficial for allergen testing in manufacturing plants at different stages of the value chain.

“Europe will dominate the food allergen testing market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period over the forecast period due to gradually increasing public awareness of food allergens and the health hazards caused by them in countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy.

Major players of food allergen testing market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. SGS, Intertek, TÜV SÜD, Eurofins, and ALS are among the major food allergen testing providers.

