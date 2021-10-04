Lucintel Forecasts Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%

According to the recent study the dairy processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of organic waste for the production of feed & fertilizers, rise in global food waste, and need for reducing greenhouse gas emission.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in dairy processing equipment market by type (pasteurizers, homogenizers, mixers & blenders, separators, evaporators & dryers, and membrane filtration equipment), operation (automatic and semi-automatic), application (processed milk, fresh dairy products, butter & buttermilk, cheese, milk powder, and protein ingredients), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on type, the dairy processing equipment market is segmented into pasteurizers, homogenizers, mixers & blenders, separators, evaporators & dryers, and membrane filtration equipment. Lucintel forecasts that the pasteurizers market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as pasteurization involves heat treatment processes and exposure to very low temperatures simultaneously, which kills the harmful microorganisms and also inactivate the dormant disease-causing spores if present.

Based on application, the processed milk segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to growth in income and population and increasing demand for milk that can be stored for longer time without being affected by harmful micro-organisms.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because the governments have favorable government policies to support the growth and development of the dairy industry in Japan and Korea. Growing demand for flavored milk in this region, India being the largest producer of milk in the world, contributes to the growth of the region.

Major players of dairy processing equipment market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. GEA, SPX FLOW, Krones, Tetra Laval International, Alfa Laval, John Bean Technologies, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche, IDMC, Feldmeier Equipment, and Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland are among the major dairy processing equipment providers.

