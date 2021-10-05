Integrative Systems: Launched Cutting Edge Services Offerings for IBMi and .Net Development

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Integrative Systems, a leading IBMi, .Net, and Custom Software Development services provider, announced to enhance their service offerings. Unlike alternatives, these offerings are focused on providing customers with choices that fit their business needs as they leverage up-gradation, modernization, and cloud-based services. Integrative Systems is backed by a team of 100% IBM-certified cloud experts. Small and medium-sized, and large size businesses can select the services that align with their business needs.

Starting this quarter, the new offerings from Integrative Systems are:

A self-service choice for customers who operate AWS with the help of Integrative’s cloud and migration support services.

Upgraded cloud management and migration services for growing businesses, which includes personal account management.

All-inclusive service offering for cloud and migration needing customers that demand the highest level of service

“Managing a cloud environment is complicated. Our entire business is designed to lessen the burden on the business owners and help them recognize the power of the cloud. Cloud Services is the number one enabler to achieving this goal.” said, CEO of Integrative Systems. “More businesses have selected IBMi up-gradation services and migration services, and hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses are selecting Integrative Systems as their partner of choice to help them migrate their setup in the cloud.”

The service offerings include access to curated technology and tools that are fully integrated into IBM, including:

24x7x365 support

Application performance monitoring

Cost analytics, cost savings and optimization, security, and compliance

Cloud Storage Security,

Cloud database security monitoring

Cloud automation

Alerting and escalations

Emergency Cloud Engineering Support

Migration Support

About Integrative Systems

Integrative Systems believes that every company is a technology company. As the fastest growing IBM Silver Business Partner, Integrative Systems helps customers worldwide in their software development process. With a fleet of cloud and up-gradation experts, Integrative Systems gives businesses of every size the confidence to grow. Know more about us here – www.integrativesystems.com