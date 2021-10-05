Melissa Comments on Its Flagship Data Quality Tool Used in the Arizona Ballot Review

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today commented on its Personator data quality tool being utilized in the Maricopa County ballot review effort.

“For more than 35 years, we have supported the mission of cleaner, more accurate data, working with election boards and motor vehicle departments nationwide to help them clean, verify, and update voter rolls. And while we can’t comment directly on specific ways in which customers use our data and services, we can say that comprehensive data quality is a non-partisan objective,” said Ray Melissa, president, and founder, Melissa.

Smart, comprehensive data operations supported by Personator, Melissa’s flagship data quality tool, help ensure voter eligibility, reduce costs, and protect voter rights. Featuring address verification and standardization for U.S. and Canadian customer data, Personator checks that phone numbers, email addresses, social security numbers, and full names are valid and associated with a particular individual. In addition, Personator Move, a feature in the Personator toolset, enables registrars to update voter addresses outside the need for direct mailing. Personator Move is a proprietary non-USPS process and does not use the extensive USPS® NCOALink dataset; instead, it incorporates and cross matches data compiled from credit cards, magazine subscriptions, utility companies, and other identifying sources.​ This includes deceased suppression or removing the records of deceased individuals from mailing lists. Fraud is averted, postage and production costs are reduced, and unwanted mail is prevented from reaching members of the deceased’s household.

Melissa is also an NCOALink Full-Service Provider licensee of the USPS. Using SmartMover, Melissa’s change-of-address web service designed to support NCOALink data processing, the company can match existing lists against the full USPS NCOALink dataset of approximately 160 million records. This far-reaching dataset includes all permanent change-of-address records filed with the USPS over the last 48 months, minimizing undeliverable-as-addressed (UAA) mail.

To connect with members of Melissa's global intelligence team, visit https://www.melissa.com

