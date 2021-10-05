CohortGo Joins MSM Unify To Offer Seamless Financial Transactions And Health Insurance Solutions To International Students

Vancouver, Canada, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — CohortGo, a cloud-based easy-to-use platform enabling international payments and other essential student services such as health insurance, has partnered with AI-powered international education marketplace MSM Unify to make financial transactions easier and simpler for international students.

CohortGo helps students to pay their international school fees and other international study related expenses conveniently and in a transparent way at the most competitive foreign exchange rates, with no additional or hidden transaction costs. Simplifying the student recruitment process, CohortGo brings together the management of student and agency profiles, global payments and essential student services such as health insurance, SIM cards, transfers and accommodation in one easy-to-use platform.

Founded in 2011, it is a licensed financial services organisation headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company has a global presence with teams in India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Colombia, Brazil, Canada and New Zealand, pairing well with MSM Unify’s global mission to help meet the study-overseas aspirations of prospective and current international students.

To date, CohortGo has paid over 2,700 education providers around the world covering major student destinations such as the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Ireland, Rest of Europe, Australia, New Zealand. Anshul Gupta, Director-India, CohortGo, says: “More than 100,000 students from 180 countries trust CohortGo with their international payments and health insurance. We are partnered with 2,000 agents globally supporting payment services in more than 60 currencies.”

Through its collaboration with MSM Unify, the company aims to handhold students and simplify their admission process by providing a seamless, transparent end-to-end experience to students right from searching the relevant course to taking the admissions, paying fees and for other necessary services such as accommodation and health covers.

“MSM Unify is the leader in the international student recruitment space and the integration of CohortGo services will further bolster the offerings for students, offering the most comprehensive services suite for the students wishing to go abroad for their studies,” adds Gupta.

“This association will play a key role in helping students plan their international higher education journeys right from the start. Payments such as tuition fees, accommodation charges and insurance are integral parts of the study abroad process and students and parents are always worried about safe and secure transactions, without having to shell out any major hidden costs,” says Avinav Sharma, Head of Strategy and Operations at MSM Unify. “With MSM Unify’s SaaS-based solutions and other resources combined with CohortGo’s network of partners and payment and insurance offerings, students and institutions can look forward to a seamless experience.”

The payments platform’s global network of banking and payment partners enables the company to pay the student fees across the globe to any institution within two to three days in the most cost-effective way.

Apart from great user experience, enabling quick and easy payment processing with minimum inputs, CohortGo offers numerous other advantages as well to its students such as competitive foreign exchange rates, possibility of making remittances to all institutions, fast payments within 48 hours, and supporting payments of all kinds related to study abroad such as application fees, initial deposits of tuition fees, further instalments semester wise, etc.

CohortGo is also the largest issuer of Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) for students travelling to Australia and New Zealand, with one out of six insurance policies issued for Australia being processed through its platform. It’s the only platform to have partnerships with all six government-approved OSHC insurance companies.

The MSM Unify Marketplace uses AI-based technology in its reliable features, including an intuitive search powering over 40,000+ programs across nearly 500 institutions from around the world, study guidebooks, a dedicated discussion forum for peer-to-peer content sharing, virtual counselling, webinars and interactive knowledge sessions, and other unique offerings responding to every aspect of the student journey and all available for free access.

About CohortGo

CohortGo is tailored for the international education community, helping to reduce costs and increase choice and value for students, agents and providers. Trusted by more than 100,000 students and over 2,000 agents and providers, CohortGo is safe, secure and tailored for international education dealing in 180 countries and 60 currencies. The company is compliant with all financial services regulations in each of our markets and guarantees settlement of all funds that have been transferred. Learn more at www.cohortgo.com

About MSM Unify

MSM Unify is an AI-powered international education marketplace serving students, agents, and higher education institutions (HEIs). From 40,000+ program offerings to free study guides and smart agent matching, we help students gain full control over their application and increase their chances of success in studying overseas. Once they apply to their dream school abroad and get accepted into their program of choice, students can also manage this life-changing journey through free tools and resources, articles and quizzes on popular topics, and a discussion forum for like minds on the platform. Read more about MSM Unify at www.msmunify.com.

About M Square Media (MSM)

MSM is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and academia. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/.

