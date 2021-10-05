MailGaze Announces Search By Celebrity Feature This Year

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — MailGaze has always given its best to its users and still does. In the past few years, email marketing has grabbed a huge lead in the world of digital marketing. But, as the times upgraded, MailGaze announced the biggest update of the year by including the ‘Search By Celebrity’ feature.

Email Marketing has been the best medium to generate leads for many business owners. Every person routinely checks their emails each day. And they might also click on some eye-catching promotional emails, which is a big plus for marketers.

Even though it sounds easy, it isn’t. It was a very challenging task to track the competitors as per your niche and then send the emails to them. So, with the upgraded feature of ‘Search By Celebrity,’ the users can find emails related to businesses or competitors.

Checking out competitors’ designed mails allows marketers to get email campaign ideas that can be attractive for your customers to generate more leads in the future. It saves a lot of time and effort for the marketers to find clients who are interested in their products and services or something related to it. But, MailGaze announced a perfect solution for such situations.

To add more excitement and make it a great experience, MailGaze even allows the users to locate their long-lost emails without any hassle. Overall, the only aim of MailGaze is to deliver a smooth and valuable experience. Apart from that, other interesting features that MailGaze offers are:

Filter emails by age, gender, etc

Get in-depth with the lander properties

Check detailed analytics such as weekly keyword trends, social engagement, etc

Visualize and monitor emails

User-friendly interface and dashboard

“MailGaze has been setting high trends for the users and competitors all around the globe. From hosting ad campaigns to delivering the best email marketing strategies, MailGaze never lagged behind,” says the CEO.

About MailGaze:

Overall, MailGaze is one of the most prominent tools for email marketing services and is upgrading day-by-day to deliver the clients what they actually deserve.