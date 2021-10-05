Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR

Fact.MR predicts that automatic barriers market will expand by 1.7X in terms of value by the end of 2021. As per the report, the automatic barrier demand increased at 4.1% year on year in 2021. The growth can be attributed to high flexibility and reliability offered by automatic barriers and rising demand for crowd control and management system in commercial infrastructure.

Automatic barriers are finding use in military and defense sector as a counter measure to curb the criminal activities like serious traffic violations, gang activities, and assaults in high traffic areas. Rising demand for reliable security systems in corporate and military centers will drive the sales of automatic barriers over the coming years.

Increasing investment in research and development of new automatic barriers technologies with low operational and installation cost will create opportunities for market growth. Gradual integration of advance features like automatic number plate recognition cameras, push buttons, radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers, and remote controls and sensing will open new avenues for market growth.

Rising awareness regarding importance of security system and emergence of regional policies will boost the demand for automatic barriers in upcoming years. Growing in traffic related accidents and increasing demand for proper modulation of traffic is positively influencing the sales of automatic barriers.

Increased spending habits showcased by consumer on residential safety along with thriving industrial and commercial domains will increase demand for automatic barriers. As per Fact MR, boom barriers will remain top-selling products in the market. Their demand is forecast to surge at 5.6% CAGR through the assessment period.

“Rising cases of burglary and trespassing are making customers seek out hassle free and durable security options. Automatic barriers offer superior security features and are very strong, durable and offer customization which makes them an interesting prospect in security systems sector,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

The global automatic barriers market will post steady growth due to rising concerns regarding security and safety. The market is forecast to reach the market valuation of US$ 4.8 billion by the end of 2031.

by the end of 2031. Automatic Boom barriers are the most popular and recognized type of automatic barriers and are accounted for 67% of global market share. Boom barriers market is forecast to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Bollard type automatic barriers are second only to boom barriers in terms of demand and are anticipated to grow at 4.6% with sales reaching 142,000 units by 2031.

Rise in number of warehouses and commercial buildings of top automotive and information technology based companies in Europe will drive the market growth at 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

will drive the market growth at 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period. North American automatic barriers market is forecast to grow at 5.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to rapid technological advancement in parking system and adoption of internet of things (IOT) in automatic barrier system in the country.

Prominent Drivers

High convenience offered by automatic barriers especially to drivers as it save the time is driving the sales of automatic barriers.

The capability of automatic barriers to keep employees safe and avoid trespassing along with preventing vehicle crashes and collisions is boosting the market demand of automatic barriers across the globe.

Wide range of customization available in automatic barriers along with optimized traffic flow offered by automatic barriers especially in corporate zones will create opportunities for market growth.

Key Restraints

Automatic barriers are completely dependent on electricity as they require continuous electric supply for monitoring and protection thus making them redundant in regions with lack of proper electricity. This will negatively influence the market growth.

Automatic barriers are not useful for temporary use like at temporary road closures and in an event where a traffic controller is required, thus hampering the market growth.

High administrative and purchasing cost of automatic barriers will restrict the sales of automatic barrier in upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, market players are emphasizing on developing next gen products with remote sensing and operating technology, longer lifespan, and greater operational versatility to expand their market foothold.

The key market players are also engaging in inorganic growth methods like strategic expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development to standout in the highly competitive market.

Regular product launches by from companies like Nice, Came, Lindsay Corporation, and Hill & Smith Holdings are influential in creating demand for automatic barriers for shopping malls and gated communities.

Inorganic strategies are more dominant among the leading market players as they are looking to exploit opportunities offered by emerging markets. These strategies include collaborations and partnerships with prominent players in multiple application based industries. Rise in acquisition of emerging and promising players is observed in recent years.

For instance, A-Safe joined hands with DSV in 2021, for providing automatic barriers for DSV’s new distribution centre in Netherland. A-Safe installed various barrier products such as automatic bollards, pedestrian barriers, and rack protection in DSV’s new centre which spanned 94,000 square meters.

Faac group introduced its latest gate barrier operator called “FAAC 844 3PH” electronic control boards in 2020. These operators permits control of magnetic encoders via a control board assisting in perform the important security functions.

More Valuable Insights On Automatic Barriers Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global automatic barriers market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on in automatic barriers market on the basis of device (boom barriers, bollard, gates, and height restrictors), material (aluminium, steel, and iron), application (railway crossings, toll plazas, airports, perimeter security, and others), and by end user (residential, commercial, and government) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into automatic barrier market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for automatic barriers between 2021 and 2031

Automatic barrier market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Automatic barrier market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

