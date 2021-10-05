Stainless steel Round Bars with premium quality and unmatched finish – Girish Metal India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Girish Metal India is amongst the pioneers as Stainless steel round bar manufacturer in India. We manufacture Stainless Steel Round Bars with unrivalled quality. Maintaining premium quality of all our products, right from obtaining the raw material to supplying the finished products, has always been a principal goal of our company’s vision. We strive to deliver the best to our customers in terms of quality. Our round bars not only meet the professional performance requirements, but also have a superiorly extended service life. We export our products across India, and to more than 30 countries, internationally.

Being a stainless steel round bar manufacturer, we supply our product for the:

Food preparation and processing industry

Laboratory construction and equipment

Boat fittings require round bars too

Chemical containers for transport

Stainless steel round bars are also used in heat exchangers

Machining industry also makes extensive use of SS round bars

High salt environments

Manufacturing of medical surgical equipment

Round bar, made of stainless steel, contains Chromium, Carbon and other alloying elements. The composition of the product may change depending on the type of stainless steel round bar.

Stainless steel round bar types we manufacture.

Stainless Steel 304 Round Bar

Stainless Steel 304L Round Bar

Stainless Steel 304H Round Bar

Stainless Steel 316 Round Bar

Stainless Steel 316L Round Bar

Stainless Steel 316H Round Bar

Stainless Steel 440A Round Bar

Stainless Steel 440B Round Bar

Stainless Steel 440C Round Bar

We also manufacture other products like ss bright bars, ss black bars, flanges, pipes and tubes, pipe fittings, sheets, plates and coils.