Andrew Jones Auctions in Los Angeles Appoints Jena Lee as Pacific Northwest Representative

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Andrew Jones Auctions is proud to announce the appointment of Jena Lee as Pacific Northwest Representative. Ms. Lee is an art appraiser and consultant, with over a decade of experience in the valuation of fine art and residential contents.

As a specialist in Modern and Contemporary fine art, Jena began her appraisal career with Charles Credaroli Fine Art Services in Los Angeles, cataloguing and researching collections for high-profile clients, financial institutions, venerable museums, universities and multimillion-dollar corporations. She has extensive experience in estate appraisal and an expansive knowledge of American and European furniture, decorative arts and fine silver.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Jena’s caliber on our team,” said Andrew Jones, president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions. “She has the experience and work ethic to expand our reach in an important region of the country.”

Jena recently relocated to Portland, Oregon, where she provides Pacific Northwest clientele with independent appraisals and sale advisory. She is a Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP)-certified candidate member of American Society of Appraisers (ASA) and currently serves as the co-chair of Personal Property for the Los Angeles Chapter of the ASA.

Jena Lee can be reached by phone (503-999-1937) or email (jenalee@andrewjonesauctions.com).

To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the firm's calendar of upcoming auction events, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com. They can be reached by phone at (213) 748-8008, or via email, at info@andrewjonesauctions.com.

About Andrew Jones Auctions:

About Andrew Jones Auctions:

Opened in the summer of 2018, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house specializing in the liquidation of estates and collections featuring fine art, antiques and collectibles. The firm understands market trends and has foresight for the 21st century. The highly experienced staff has a wealth of knowledge with international savvy, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in North America and Europe, sourcing property from all corners of the United States. Andrew Jones Auctions' sales are diverse and eclectic, and feature fine diamonds to contemporary art, spanning from the antiquity to today. To learn more, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com.