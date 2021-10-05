Gamma Oryzanol Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Gamma Oryzanol Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Gamma Oryzanol Market is estimated to reach USD 2.06 billion owing to the increase in consumers inclination towards healthy lifestyle. Gamma oryzanol is a naturally occurring substance found in rice bran oil. It is also present in wheat bran, vegetable & fruits. Gamma oryzanol lowers body cholesterol and reduces inflammation. The antioxidant property of the substance fights aging of skin and wrinkles. Moreover, it aids in obesity, diabetes, insulin sensitivity and allergies.

Major factors driving the gamma oryzanol market entail growing number of people suffering from skin conditions and high cholesterol. Growing awareness of consumers towards healthy life and their participation in several fitness and health clubs is also propelling the demand for gamma oryzanol thereby driving gamma oryzanol industry. Gamma oryzanol is often promoted but it is used in treatment for unspecified menopausal issues in women. However, the substance is researched to have no effect on hormones, which is hampering the growth of gamma oryzanol market. Moreover, gamma oryzanol clearly not suggestive for thyroid problems.

To widen geographical reach, the leading players in gamma oryzanol industry are focusing on quality improvement in emerging economies. This improvement is dependent on economical situations, mechanical enhancement and government support. The players are also facing tough competition with respect to value, branding, and product separation.

Global Gamma Oryzanol Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Sports supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

Top Players Analysis covered in these reports

Delekang Food Co.

Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical

Henry Lamotte OILS

Huadong Medicine Group Wufeng Pharmaceutical

Okayasu Shoten

TSUNO

Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd

Global Gamma Oryzanol Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

