Folding Bicycle Market Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Global Folding Bicycle Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Folding bicycle market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Folding bicycle Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Folding bicycle Market forecast.

The Folding bicycle Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global folding bicycle market size is projected to reach USD 926.9 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast duration. The increasing importance of cycling as a way to attain fitness among the millennials is predicted to be the key factor for these products. Moreover, government initiatives in countries like Spain, U.K., and Germany to spread awareness in order to encourage the use of bicycles as a mode of transport with the city limits are expected to expand the scope for these products over the years.

Electric folding bicycles are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% for the period of 2019 to 2025. The products are energy efficient, environment friendly, and convenient. Moreover, the rising cost of energy resources like diesel and petrol is anticipated to encourage consumers to buy electric bicycles in the future.

By size, the 26-inch products accounted for revenue of USD 203.5 million in 2018. These products are mainly used for sports activities and daily transportation in regions like North America and Europe. These are increasingly popular among mountain bikers as they provide a perfect balance in the hill and are easy to carry. The rising popularity of sports events like Cross Country and Short Track, E-MTB World Championships, and Downhill World Cup is predicted to increase the scope for these variants in the future.

The online channel is expected to register a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. The e-commerce retailers provide additional services like cash-on-delivery, coupon benefits, and discounts to attract customers. The key players in this channel include Amazon, Aliexpress, and Walmart.

Europe held the largest market with revenue of USD 176.3 million in 2018. The increasing popularity of using cycle as a mode of transport among the population of countries like France, Italy, U.K., and Germany has further contributed to the demand for these products in the region. However, hike in real estate prices has encouraged people to purchase foldable alternatives including foldable bicycles which are easy to keep inside corporate building and houses.

Innovation and product development are predicted to remain the driving force for the industry players in the upcoming years.

Some of the companies for Folding Bicycle Market are:

Dahon, Helix, A-bike, Bike Friday, Giant Bicycles, Montague Bike, GOGOBIKE, Brompton Bicycle, FOREVER Bicycle, and Birdy Bike.

