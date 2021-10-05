All about Invar 36 round bars – Neptune Alloys

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Neptune Alloys is one of the stalwart companies venturing into the production of Invar 36 Round Bars. Based in Mumbai, the company proudly holds a huge market share all over India as a round bar manufacturer. Products manufactured by the company are delivered to more than 60 cities or towns in India, and exported to more than 20 countries. Neptune Alloys manufactures premium quality round bars according to International ASTM, ANSI, API, DIN Standards in India. We are the first choice of our clientele as a round bar manufacturer in Mumbai and Round bar supplier in Mumbai. We specialise among other Invar 36 round manufacturers in India.

They ensure good product quality by examining material quality right from the stage of procuring raw materials. Neptune Alloys manufactures a wide spectrum of round bars with unparalleled finish, accurate dimensions and corrosion resistance.

Invar 36 round bars are manufactured using various materials and of different dimensions, depending upon the predetermined applications. With a nickel composition of 36%, Invar 36 is a low-expansion nickel-iron alloy. From cryogenic temperatures to roughly 500°F, it possesses a low coefficient of expansion and maintains nearly constant dimensions over a wide range of normal atmospheric temperatures. The alloy retains its strength and toughness at cryogenic temperatures. Invar 36 Round Bars produced by Neptune Alloys have better machinability, size precision, and straightness, as well as increased tensile and yield strength.

Electronic and radio equipment, laser and optical systems, aviation controls, and other applications where dimensional changes due to temperature variations should be minimized have employed Invar 36 Rods. Invar 36 Round Bars are used in Shipping, engineering, automobile industries, radio devices, laser and optical system, aircraft controls, etc

Specifications of Invar 36 Round Bars manufactured by Neptune Alloys

Standard: ASTM F1684 UNS K93603

Dimensions: EN, DIN, JIS, ASTM, BS, ASME, AISI

Diameter: 3mm~800mm

Size: Thickness: 2mm~100mm, Width: 10mm~500mm

Grades: Invar 36 (UNS No. K93603) Round Bars

Form: Round, Square, Hex (A/F), Rectangle, Billet, Ingot, Forging, etc

Finish: Black, Bright Polished, Rough Turned, NO.4 Finish, Matt Finish, BA Finish

