Everything about Ball valves

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Dchel Valves is amongst the leading ball valve manufacturers in India. We manufacture Ball Valves of premium quality. We are also the leading Ball valve manufacturers in Mumbai. We take immense efforts to ensure that the quality of our products is maintained throughout the production and delivery of our products. We are the best ball valve brand and ball valve suppliers in India.

Introduction on Ball Valves.

A ball valve is a shut-off valve that uses a rotatable ball with a bore to control the flow of a liquid or gas. The medium can flow through or be restricted by turning the ball a quarter revolution (90 degrees) around its axis. They have a long service life and ensure solid sealing throughout the life of the valve, even when it is not in use for a long time. As a result, they are more popular as a shut off valve.

The ball valve is a low-cost alternative to various types of valves. To control flow, ball valves use a metal ball with a hole punched through the centre situated between two seats. Ball valves are capable of throttling gases and vapours and are especially effective in low-flow situations. They are used in many hydrocarbon process applications. These valves open quickly and offer a tight seal on difficult-to-hold fluids.

Types of Ball valves which are a part of our catalogue.

One Piece Ball Valve – One Piece body design, manufactured in stainless steel and carbon steel, both forged and casting material. Optional lockable handle, blow-out proof stem.

Top Entry Ball Valve – Manufactured in stainless steel, carbon steel and duplex steel, both forged and casting material, available in both floating/trunnion balls.

Orbit Ball Valve – Manufactured in stainless steel, carbon steel and duplex steel, both forged and casting material, available in both floating/trunnion balls.

Two Piece Ball Valve – Split Body or Two Piece body design, manufactured in stainless steel and carbon steel, both forged and casting material.

Three Piece Ball Valve – Three piece body design, manufactured in stainless steel and carbon steel, both forged and casting material.

Ball Valve applications and advantages.

Ball Valves can be utilised as on/off stop-valves with bubble-tight shutoff for a variety of fluid services.

In addition to hydrocarbon systems, they can be used in air, gaseous, and vapour systems.

Instrument tubing can be used to link instruments with them.

High-temperature and high-pressure applications benefit from metal-seated ball valves.

It’s simple to choose the perfect ball valve for your needs thanks to a wide range of types and configurations.

Ball valves are smaller and lighter than gate valves of similar size and rating.

Even in high-pressure settings, ball valves can be opened and closed fast with bubble-tight sealing.

To know more about our products or to place an order, contact us on the contact details mentioned on this site.