Rising Pharmaceutical Industry Is Accelerating Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market Demand, Fact.MR Research

Derived from anthranilic acid, Isatoic Acid Anhydride is a white solid organic compound produced by the reaction of anthranilic acid and phosgene. Isatoic acid anhydride finds application in flavors & fragrances, chemical & pharmaceutical intermediates, and as a bird repellant.

Other niche applications of isatoic acid anhydride includes agrochemicals, dyes & pigments, plastics and rubbers, and soaps & detergents. Isatoic acid anhydride is also used as a petroleum additive in fuels & lubricants, as protein and carbohydrates substrate modifier for use in wool, paper and textiles industry.

Market Overview:-

With the growing population, the need for high-yield crop technologies is very crucial. Better crop yields require the use of efficient pesticides and herbicides, drying the demand growth for isatoic acid anhydride market.

Rising outputs have led to the industry growths in line with that of the global GDP, further driving the demand growth for Isatoic Acid Anhydride, which is used as a chemical intermediate and chain stoppers in polymer and rubber manufacturing.

Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market: Market Dynamics

The key growth driving factor for the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market is its use in pharmaceuticals and dyes & pigments. The global pharmaceutical industry is on a rise owing to consumer lifestyles, increasing spending power, and disposable income of consumers.

This drives the demand for a number of pharmaceutical ingredients of which Isatoic acid anhydride is a part. Furthermore, the application of Isatoic acid anhydride in agrochemicals, especially pesticides and herbicides is key for the demand growth of isatoic acid anhydride. The global population is on a rise, averaging a growth of around 1% per annum.

Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market: Segmentation

The global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry and region.

Based on the application, the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market is segmented as:

Additive

Chemical intermediate

Pharmaceutical intermediate

Modifier

Blowing agent

Others

Based on the end use, the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market is segmented as:

Flavors

Fragrance

Chemicals & Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Fuel & lubricants

Polymers

Laboratory & scientific use

Others

Chemical intermediate and pharmaceutical end-use applications of isatoic acid anhydride account for a share of around 30% – 40% in the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market. Agrochemicals will remain one of the emerging hotspots for Isatoic Acid Anhydride in the long-term forecast.

Based on region, the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market: Regional Outlook

The global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions,

Asia is estimated to account for more than 30% of global Isatoic Acid Anhydride consumption with key producers having their Isatoic Acid Anhydride manufacturing facilities in the regions. East Asia on the back of China, is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market during the long-term forecast.

Presence of emerging economies in South Asia, makes the region register growth rates closer to that of East Asia. India is one of the key emerging markets for Isatoic Acid Anhydride in the region, and a number of domestic market players are expanding their Isatoic acid anhydride manufacturing capabilities.

Moreover, North America, followed by Europe, is projected to showcase moderate growth in the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market with Japan following a trend similar to these regions. Middle East & Africa and Latin America accounts for a mere single digit market share in terms of Isatoic Acid Anhydride demand.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Isatoic Acid Anhydride are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Isatoic Acid Anhydride industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

Some of the key participants in the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market include :

Key market stakeholders in the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market are BASF SE, Swastik Col Chem Pvt. Ltd, Ambernath Organics Pvt. Ltd., Anshul Specualty Molecules Private Ltd., Alfa Aesar, etc. The Isatoic Acid Anhydride market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors are ruling the market.

