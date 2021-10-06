Liquid Flavor Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Liquid Flavor Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Liquid Flavor Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Initially, many flavors are produced in a physical form that is unfit for food applications. Conversion of solid to liquid and solid to various other forms takes place in the post-production process.

Common processes include spray chilling, spray drying, powder adsorption and emulsification. On the other hand, liquid flavors entail use of flavor oil to flavor soft drinks. Flavor oils are immiscible in water as fondants and are to be prepared with an oil-in-water emulsion for dispersion in water.

The key drivers for liquid flavor market comprise change in consumer lifestyle, rise in demand for dessert and pastry and rise in disposable income. In addition, the market also witnesses a rise in quality commitment in the food & beverages sector due to the stringent regulations and business conduct. Liquid flavor market is segmented into type, application and flavor. Type segment includes syrups, creams, fruit & nut sprinkles and fondants.

Global Liquid Flavor Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Organic Flavor Concentrates

Flavor Extracts

Artificial Flavor Liquids

Global Liquid Flavor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Foods

Processed Foods

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Corporation

Barry Callebaut

Ingredion Corporation

AAK AB and many others

Geographical segmentation for liquid flavor industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market scenario due to rise in demand for cakes, pastries and sugared beverages. Rise in consumer spending capacity is a major reason for market growth.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a higher rate due to presence of a well-defined eateries and food supply. Rise in disposable income and increase in consumption of sweeteners, chocolates, cakes and pastries augment the market demand. Population explosion is another factor contributing to enlarged demand. Middle Eastern and African markets are likely to grow at a moderate CAGR due to low-income and low preference for bakery items and carbonated drinks.

