Europe Aerosol Container Market Product Benchmarking & Regional Scope, 2022

The Europe Aerosol Container Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Europe aerosol container market is anticipated to reach USD 1.37 Billion by 2022. The aerosol container is used as a packaging product to distribute the contents with the help of a valve. It is designed to dispense its liquid content as a foam or mist.

Key Players:

Ardagh Group S.A.

TUBEX Holding GmbH

Nussbaum Matzingen AG

Perfektup Amb.San.ve Tic.A.S.

Ball Corporation

Redalluminio snc di Redaelli P. e C.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Alltub Italia S.R.L.

Arnest Group

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Europe aerosol container market include surge in the demand for the aerosol container, rising use of metal products mostly from personal care segment and high demand of aerosol container in the cosmetic and personal care segment. Europe aerosol container industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Metal

Glass

Plastic

The “Metal” segment led the Europe aerosol container market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factors that may attribute to the growth of the market include lightweight design and superior barrier characteristics.

Furthermore, “Metal” segment is likely to be followed by the “Plastic” segment owing to factors like increasing use of plastics containers in food packaging and personal care, and lower cost associated with it. Europe aerosol container may be explored by type as necked-in, straight wall and shaped.

Application Outlook:

Personal Care

Household

Paint

Medical

The “Personal Care” segment led the Europe aerosol container market in 2014 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factor that may be attributed to the growth of market includes augmented usage of hairsprays, deodorants, cosmetics products, antiperspirants and aftershaves. The personal care segment is followed by the medical segment in the forecast period.

Country Outlook:

Greece

Italy

Portugal

Spain

France

Belgium

Germany

United Kingdom

Netherlands

England accounted for the major share of the Europe aerosol container industry in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing consumer consciousness regarding advantages of the aerosol container, rising application scope in end-use industries comprising household, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage, increasing demand and growing R&D activities. England is followed by Germany and France.

