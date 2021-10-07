Academy of St. Louis Moves to a New Location

Manchester, MO, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Academy of St. Louis is pleased to announce the school for students with learning disabilities has moved to a new location, the former St. Joseph Parish school in Manchester. The campus is located at 505 St. Joseph Lane in Manchester, MO.

Academy of St. Louis is the region’s only Catholic school providing education from kindergarten through 12th grade. Their goal is to provide an individualized education for students, particularly those with cognitive learning challenges, such as developmental delays and autism. Since the beginning of the recent pandemic, the school’s enrollment has more than doubled, requiring them to move to a larger campus to accommodate all students. The new campus offers twice as much classroom space, a therapy room, sensory room, gymnasium, auditorium, athletic fields, a full-service cafeteria, and several playgrounds.

After the St. Joseph Parish school closed in May 2020, the campus became available. The move to this location allows the Academy of St. Louis to continue to provide the support students need when they experience learning gaps in other school environments. A low student-to-staff ratio of three to one can provide the personalized learning plans their students need to succeed.

Anyone interested in learning about the new campus can find out more by visiting the Academy of St. Louis website or by calling 1-636-534-5099.

About Academy of St. Louis: Founded in 2004, the Academy of St. Louis is a Catholic school offering enrollment to learning-challenged students in kindergarten through 12th grade. They offer a small student-to-teacher ratio to ensure their students get the assistance and support they need for successful academics. The school collaborates with the University of Missouri-Kansas City to assist students with the transition to life after high school.

