C Prox Ltd Including Quantek: The Home Of The Best Roller Shutter Controls

DRONFIELD, United Kingdom, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — C Prox Ltd Including Quantek (https://www.quantek.co.uk) is one of the leading suppliers of roller shutter controls with proven and tested service quality. For any automation and control needs for garage doors, gates, and other security devices, this the go-to shop.

One of their newest arrivals in the shop is the KEEpush 3 Channel Wireless Push Button – a roller shutter control with three touch push buttons for easy access and management. This device is compatible with any motion and management tools available in the market, which saves anyone from the hassle of finding the exact models that can power their controls. It has a 100-metre range in an open field and its battery life spans more than 2 years. This compact and convenient device is priced at £80.60! However, take note that price is subject to change without prior notice.

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek also offers GDRC Universal Garage Door Remote Control Kit. This 868MHz garage door control kit is suitable for anyone who’s having a hard time looking for the exact model of their old ones. Even if a specific unit has already been discontinued, this control kit can perfectly replace them! The easy to install kit contains one receiver with a 3-metre wire connected to low-voltage terminals, a power supply plug, and two transmitters. Get this at an affordable price of £40.95 (price subject to change without prior notice).

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek has a wide range of products available at their online store that both homeowners and businesses can select from. They also do same-day deliveries for orders placed before 2 pm! Otherwise, they will be shipped out the next day. Most importantly, they are best known for their competitive prices as well, so their products are among the cheapest in the market. Hence, they have a lot of loyal and happy clients. In fact, one of their previous ones, David, left a positive review saying: “Bought a control fob which has worked excellently with the garage control box I already installed years ago. The item arrived super quick with clear instructions on how to programme/pair it with my existing device. I couldn’t be happier”.

Check out their proximity switches, gates, barriers, intercoms, and more on their online catalogue at https://www.quantek.co.uk.

About C Prox Ltd Including Quantek

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek has been in the business of automation and control access devices for years now. This company specialises in remote controls for garage doors and shutters. And all their products are known for being quick and easy to programme. Their products’ quality remains undefeated, and their products are can easily fit anyone’s budget. Questions? Comments? Leave a message now by filling out their contact form at https://www.quantek.co.uk/contact-us. Likewise, you can also call them at 01246 417113 or send them an email at sales@cproxltd.com. Their helplines are available from Mondays to Fridays, 9 am to 5 pm.