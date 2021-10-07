HoduSoft to exhibit innovative Unified Communications Software at GITEX 2021

Denver, USA, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — India-headquartered leading Unified Communications software maker HoduSoft today announced that the company will showcase its latest innovations and offerings at the GITEX Technology Week 2021 in Dubai, UAE. GITEX Technology Week will take place from October 17-21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Further to participation at GITEX, HoduSoft aims to build stronger relationships with its customers, partners and ICT industry players in the Unified Communication space. The HoduSoft leadership team will be present at the event for face-to-face interaction with the industry experts.

“We are excited to exhibit at the biggest technology event of the MENA region. Undoubtedly, GITEX is a big platform that brings technology companies from across the world, even the silicon valley startups, under one roof. Globally, HoduSoft has been among the first to adopt the latest technologies in the field to design top notch Unified Communications Software. Our approach of building customer value is at the heart of every innovative product from HoduSoft,” the company Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said.

HoduSoft offers world-class enterprise communications products for businesses of all sizes. The company has made a mark globally for its ingenious VoIP products that fuse technology with functionality. The company’s flagship product HoduCC ranks highly among its peers. HoduSoft’s product suite comprises call center software, enterprise-grade phone system, voice and SMS broadcasting software, and audio conferencing platform.

Today the company has a presence in over 40 countries across 6 continents. The HoduSoft products are used by over 250 customers worldwide. With a dedicated team of VoIP and information technology experts, HoduSoft is redefining the global business communications landscape. Over 75 partners across the globe work side by side with HoduSoft to help customers achieve more on their technology spend.

GITEX Technology Week will mark its 41st year in 2021. GITEX is one of the prestigious information and communication technology events in the MENA ( the Middle East and North Africa) region.

To know more about HuduSoft at the GITEX Technology Week read here

