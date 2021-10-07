Stay Just 7 Minutes Away From Expo Dubai 2020

Dubai,United Arab Emirates, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Planning to visit Expo 2020 Dubai. With millions of visitors to be expected for Expo 2020 Dubai, finding a right place to stay is the most important factor that needs to be considered while planning for it. Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai, is the closest five star luxury hotel and apartment to the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai is an ideal and affordable place to stay during Expo 2020 Dubai. Situated in close vicinity of Expo 2020 Dubai, Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai is about 3 to 5 minutes away from the new metro station built for the convenience of visitors coming to Expo 2020 Dubai. From the newly-built station, visitors can access the site in just one stop from the hotel. Also located in very close distance to Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park (DIP), and Dubai Internet City metro stations.

Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai is not only located within close proximity to the Expo 2020 Dubai site but also is in close vicinity to Dubai’s main tourist attractions like the world-famous Miracle Garden, Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, The Els Club and Dubai Parks & Resorts. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is about 40 kilometers away whilst Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is at a closer distance of 37 kilometers. JBR the Walk, Dubai Marina and Mall of the Emirates are within easy access from the hotel. Meaism City Centre and Jumeirah Golf Estate are just at a walking distance of 5– to 10 minutes.

The hotel offers complimentary shuttle buses to many of the above mentioned attractions. Experience high comfort in Ghaya Grand Hotel’s rooms and apartments With luxurious facilities and services Ghaya Grand Hotel is ready to accommodate guests from all over the world who are visiting Expo 2020 Dubai. Indulge in the individually air-conditioned, beautifully carpeted and well-furnished rooms that feature comfortable beds, LED TVs, a seating area, tea and coffee making facilities, a safety box and a minibar. All rooms have marbled floor bathroom with a walk-in shower and a bathtub with free toiletries and a hairdryer in the room.

The luxurious apartments have a modern and spacious layout with a choice of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All apartments are well furnished and fitted with modular kitchenette and are fully equipped with double door refrigerator, automatic washing machine with dryer, microwave, cooking hot plate, electric kettle, along with cutlery and crockery.

Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai has five restaurants offering the finest international cuisine and local flavors: Red Diamond Restaurant is all-day International buffet dining restaurant which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The multi cuisine Fusion Restaurant serves extensive international buffet, Seafood Night and Friday Brunch along with live cooking stations and is an ideal dining venue to enjoy with friends and family. Guests can enjoy 24 hours in-room dining services or grab quick bites such as pizzas, burgers, pastries or a cup of coffee at Lobby Lounge which is open 24 hours along with Fussball and a Pool Table. Al Mawal Terrace Restaurant is one of the best locations in the city to watch all the favorite live sporting matches or movies on a giant screen with a range of Arabic delicacies and Shisha to keep guests going long into the night.

Beat the heat with refreshing beverages from the Pool Bar, which features an open-air seating area for ultimate relaxation under the sun. Club Room guests get to enjoy complimentary access to the Club Lounge located on the 20th floor. Rejuvenate and refresh the mind and body: Have a relaxing treatment at Ghaya Spa with Sauna, Steam, and Jacuzzi. The massage rooms feature separate male and female treatment rooms that helps to restore the natural balance with the blissful treatments. In addition, a swimming pool, kid’s pool and a fitness center open 24 hours are ideal places to stay fit or simply relax. The extended services and facilities Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai features a separate kid’s playing area, tennis court, pharmacy, saloon and mini mart to cater basic necessities.

The hotel also offer a number of recreational sports activities for the guests. The meeting rooms are fitted with the latest technology and audio visual equipment ensuring smooth run of events. Laundry services are available at an additional cost. The hotel offers complimentary valet parking services. Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai prides itself on having in-depth knowledge of guests needs. Ghaya Grand Hotel will continue to follow the brand’s tradition of keeping guests “in the know” by providing local, authentic and enriching travel experiences, and help guests enjoy the real essence of their travel destinations.

Ghaya Grand Hotel is a great choice for travellers looking for a 5 star hotel in Dubai. It is located in Dubai Production City. This Hotel stands out as one of the highly recommended hotel in Dubai and is recommended by 93% of our guests.