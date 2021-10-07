Pyrometer Market to Witness the Highest Growth in APAC Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Pyrometer Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Fixed, Handheld), Technology (Optical, Infrared), Wavelength (Single Wavelength, Multiwavelength), End-user Industry (Ceramics, Glass, Metal Processing), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, the pyrometer market is estimated to grow from USD 327 million in 2020 to reach USD 464 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are increased importance of non-contact temperature measurements, emphasis of end-user industries on rugged temperature measurement devices, Industry 4.0 pushed demand for pyrometers, and surged popularity of application-specific pyrometers.

“The pyrometer market for fixed type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025.”

The pyrometer market for fixed type is expected to grow at higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The key factor driving the growth of this segment is the increased demand for high-precision temperature measurements in industries with harsh environments. Ongoing digitalization and automation of various industries have led to the rise in demand for continuous temperature measurement devices, thereby stimulating the growth in demand for fixed pyrometers across the world.

“Infrared pyrometers expected to hold larger share of the market during forecast period.”

Infrared pyrometers expected to hold larger share of the market during forecast period. Infrared pyrometers have extremely fast data acquisition rates catering to applications of a wide range of industries, including glass temperature measurement, measurements on thin plastic films, and measurements through flames, among others. These types of pyrometers are available in diverse designs, from handheld to integrated process control systems.

“Multiwavelength segment expected to hold larger share of pyrometer market during forecast period.”

Multiwavelength segment is expected to hold larger share of pyrometer market during forecast period. Multiwavelength pyrometers are ideal for high-temperature measurements for all low-emissivity materials, offer the real-time measurement of temperature. They can simultaneously measure single-wavelength and dual or multi-wavelength temperature values. This growth is also driven by the wide range of applications of multiwavelength pyrometers in metal processing industries such as galvanized/gal annealed steel, aluminum extrusion, quench, and strip, among others.

Pyrometer market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

The pyrometer market in APAC will be driven by the growing demand for metals such as steel for complex industrial applications. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to drive the pyrometer market in APAC. China remains the largest market for pyrometers and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Investments for the expansion of glass manufacturing and government support for steel production are set to offer huge opportunities for the pyrometer market in APAC.

AMETEK Land (US), Fluke Corporation (US), CHINO Corporation (Japan), Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (US), OMEGA Engineering (US), PCE Instruments (Germany), Optris GmbH (Germany), Sensortherm GmbH (Germany), CI Systems (US), DIAS Infrared GmbH (Germany), Williamson Corporation (US), and Micro-Epsilon (Germany) are few major players in pyrometer market.

