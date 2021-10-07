3D Printing Elastomers Market Trends , Forecast , and Analysis 2021 to 2026

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The market size of 3D printing elastomers is estimated at USD 162 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 583 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.1% from 2021-2026. The 3D printing elastomers market is on course for intense growth across different end-use industry verticals such as consumer goods, medical & dental, automotive, and aerospace & defense. 3D printing elastomer manufacturers and end-product manufacturers are taking initiatives and making huge investments in R&D and various business partnerships to improve the quality of 3D printed elastomeric products and to augment their 3D printing elastomers business segment revenue.

There are various types of materials available for 3D printing, which include plastics, metal, ceramics, and elastomers. Among all these materials, elastomers are estimated to record high growth in the 3D printing market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the ease of producing large and complex parts at a lower cost. 3D printing elastomers offer improved elongation, superior toughness, and extreme durability.

Based on form, the powder segment led the market in 2020. High demand for the powder form is due to the growing adoption of 3D printing in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries. Further, the filament form is estimated to be the second-largest segment of the 3D printing elastomers market. High consumption of plastic materials across various end-use industries, such as healthcare and automotive, are responsible for the surging demand for the filament form.

Based on technology, the SLS segment dominates the market during the forecast period. Selective laser sintering (SLS) is one of the major technologies in the 3D printing materials market that works on powder bed fusion technology. The objects created using SLS are generally made with thermoplastic powders. Nylon is one of the widely used types of plastics that are used to print 3D objects using this technology. SLS is used to create objects using thermoplastic powders and is very useful in producing parts with complex geometries and good mechanical properties, and the materials are also easily available.

North America is the largest region in the 3D printing elastomers market owing to the increasing demand from the aerospace & defense, medical & dental, and automotive industries. The region held the largest share in the 3D printing elastomers market, in terms of value, in 2020. Strong support from the governments for 3D printed goods over conventional goods and the presence of key manufacturers in the region are also expected to further drive the growth of the market. The market in the region is segmented as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

