Sales of Automotive Fuel Tank Market to Exceed US$ 30,000 Mn Revenues by 2022 end

Increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, particularly in countries such as China and India, has fuelled the adoption of vehicles in these regions, which in turn is driving demand for automotive fuel tanks. Manufacturers are focusing on production of environment-friendly fuel tanks, to comply with regulations pertaining to use of hazardous materials. These factors are driving the growth of the global automotive fuel tank market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=26

A recent report by Fact.MR projects the global automotive fuel tank market to register robust CAGR through 2022. The market was evaluated at revenues worth US$ 24,019.8 Mn in 2017; by 2022 this number is estimated to exceed US$ 30,000 Mn.

6 Projections by Fact.MR’s Report

Sports-utility vehicles (SUV), sedans, and multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) have been adopting plastic fuel tanks on a large scale. This has led plastic fuel tanks to remain preferred among material type, with sales estimated to account for nearly US$ 28,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. In terms of sales, plastic fuel tanks are anticipated to register the highest CAGR through 2022. In addition, aluminum fuel tanks will register the second-highest CAGR in the market through 2022.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=26

By capacity, 45-75 L fuel tanks are expected to remain sought-after in the global automotive fuel tank market. However sales of above 75 L fuel tanks will register the fastest expansion through 2022. More than half of the market is estimated to be held by 45-75 L fuel tanks in 2017, in terms of revenues. Less than 45 L fuel tank sales are expected to account for comparatively lower revenues than plastic fuel tanks, but higher than aluminum fuel tanks in the market.

OEM will continue to remain dominant in the global automotive fuel tank market. Sales of fuel tanks in OEM are expected to surpass US$ 30,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Fuel tank sales in aftermarket are projected to register the fastest expansion through 2022. However, sales of fuel tanks in aftermarket will account for comparatively lower revenue share than OEM, which will hold more than three-fourth revenue share of the global automotive fuel tank market in 2017.

Sales of fuel tanks will remain highest in passenger cars based on vehicle type, and will account for around three-fourth share of the market in 2017. Fuel tank sales in passenger cars are estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 8,000 Mn between 2017 and 2022. In addition, fuel tanks sales in HCVs will exhibit the Highest CAGR through 2022. In LCVs, demand for fuel tanks will remain relatively higher than in HCVs throughout the forecast period.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/26

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain dominant in the market. Fuel tank sales in North America and Europe will collectively reach US$ 7885.2 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. However, demand for fuel tanks in Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA) will continue to be sluggish in the market.

Key market players in the global automotive fuel tank market include Spectra Premium Industries Inc., Martinrea International Inc., YAPP Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., TI Automotive Ltd., Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., Magna International Inc., and Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/27/1907186/0/en/Europe-s-Share-in-Vocational-Trucks-Market-to-Exceed-22-by-2019-End-Reveals-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Landscape

Advanced Suspension Control System Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking-Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028 – https://www.factmr.com/report/2118/advanced-suspension-control-system-market

Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking-Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2115/driveline-system-for-electric-vehicle-market

Zeropressure Tires Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking-Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028 – https://www.factmr.com/report/2114/zeropressure-tires-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com