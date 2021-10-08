Chemours Company (US) and Tronox Holding PLC (US) are Leading Players in the Titanium Dioxide Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Titanium Dioxide market size is estimated to be USD 20.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2026. The Titanium Dioxide market is expected to witness a steady growth forecast period due to growth in the paints & coating application in automotive and construction industry. Moreover, Nanoparticles of titanium dioxide offers opportunity in the cosmetics and construction industry. The ultrafine titanium dioxide is used in various applications in the cosmetics industry, such as creams, loose and pressed powders, eyeshadows, blush, and sunscreens. The ultrafine nanoparticles of titanium dioxide provide flawless effect, better protection against harmful sun rays, and brightness. Construction materials are combined with titanium dioxide photocatalyst to improve self-cleaning, antibacterial action, air purification, and pollution resistance.

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2, titanium (IV) oxide or Titania) is the oxide of the metal titanium, occurs naturally in several kinds of rocks and mineral sands. Titanium is the ninth most common element in the earth’s crust. It is a white solid inorganic substance that is thermally stable, chemically inert, non-flammable, has excellent ultraviolet (UV) resistant qualities, and acts as a UV absorbent. It has the highest refractive index and is one of the whitest materials on earth. When ground into a fine powder, it transforms into a white pigment that provides whiteness and opacity to products. It is mainly sourced from mineral anatase, brookite, ilmenite, leucoxene, perovskite, rutile, and sphene. Titanium dioxide pigments are utilized in paints & coatings, plastics, paper, inks and other applications.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

The Titanium Dioxide market is segmented on the basis of grade as Rutile and Anatase. Rutile is the purest and most widespread form of titanium dioxide. It appears deep red in color. Rutile grade has better hiding power and weatherability compared to anatase grade. Anatase is a type of polymorph and is the rarest form of titanium dioxide. Anatase becomes rutile when exposed at about 915°C and becomes yellow when temperature higher than 400°C. The anatase is used in paints, paper, and ceramic, but it is not recommended to use for outdoor applications because of the lower absorption rate than rutile.

The Titanium Dioxide market is segmented on the basis of process as sulfate and chloride process. The chloride process is used to extract titanium dioxide out of rutile ore or titanium slag. It is a short and continuous process. The titanium dioxide produced by the chloride process is pure, has better optical properties and requires highly skilled labor force. The sulfate process is a batch process that utilizes sulfuric acid to extract titanium dioxide from Ilmenite or titanium slag. It is less environmentally friendly, labor-intensive process and overall production cost is high.

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=225276554

The Titanium Dioxide market on the basis of application is segmented into paints & coatings, plastics, papers, inks and others. The other application includes cosmetics, food and other photocatalytic applications. In paints and coatings titanium dioxide is utilized to provide better coverage, brightness, whiteness, opacity, and durability. Titanium dioxide finds applications in different paints and coatings that include architectural coatings, automotive OEM coatings, general industrial finishes, powder coatings, waterborne paints, protective coatings, wood finishes, and other coatings. In plastics applications, titanium dioxide offers excellent tinting strength, easy dispersion, and high exterior durability. Apart from improving aesthetics and providing coloring effects, titanium dioxide pigments enhance the stability of plastics, which increases the resistance of plastics to adverse weather conditions. The papers applications utilize titanium dioxide in many applications, including decorative papers, notebooks, novels, coated papers, uncoated papers, and newspapers. Inks applications utilizes titanium dioxide in printing inks for newspaper, magazine and packaging applications offering whiteness, durability, dispersibility, strong hiding power, water resistance, and color strength. The other application includes cosmetics, food and other photocatalytic applications. Titanium dioxide (CI 77891) provides brightness, opacity, and UV protection to various applications, including lipsticks, bronzers, eyeshadows, blushers, mascaras, and sun care products, and liquid and powder-based foundations. Titanium dioxide is utilized as a photocatalyst in various environmental and energy applications. Titanium dioxide is preferred as a photocatalyst due to its chemical stability, non-toxicity, eco-friendliness, and optical and electronic properties.

The major industry players have adopted expansions, agreements, and acquisitions as growth strategies in the last four years. The leading players in the market are The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Holding PLC (US), Lomon Billions Group (China), Venator Materials PLC (UK), Kronos Worldwide Inc (US), INEOS (UK), CINKARNA Celje d.d. (Slovenia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), TAYCA CORPORATION (Japan), ILUKA RESOURCES (Australia), and ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD.(Japan).

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=225276554

The Chemours Company is a manufacturer of performance chemicals. It was founded by spinoff with DuPont in 2015. The business is divided into four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. It offers products for various end-use industries, including automotive, energy, consumer electronics, architectural coatings, mining, and others. The company has 30 production facilities in 9 countries and has business operations in over 120 countries across the world. The company manufactures titanium dioxide pigment under Titanium Technologies. It utilizes a chloride process for manufacturing titanium dioxide at its four production facilities in the US (2), Mexico (1), and Taiwan (1). The company offers titanium dioxide products under the brand name, Ti-Pure, for laminates, plastic portfolio, and coating applications.

Tronox is involved in mining and inorganic business. The company is vertically integrated to manufacture titanium dioxide pigment. The feedstock material is produced from titanium-bearing mineral sand mines in Australia, Brazil, and South Africa. There are nine production plants of titanium dioxide present in the US (1), China (1), Australia (2), the Netherlands (1), Brazil (1), Saudi Arabia (1), France (1), and the UK (1). It utilizes chloride and sulfate process technology to manufacture titanium dioxide, which is utilized in paint & coating, plastics, and paper applications. The company has business operations in Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

In 2020, the Titanium Dioxide market saw a dip in growth rate due to COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown across the world. Due to lockdowns, business activities halted for many automotive, construction and other industries. COVID-19 impacted demand for paints & coatings in these industries, which further impacted the titanium dioxide market. However, the market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, with business operations returning to normal.

For more details, Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=225276554

The companies have initiated the following developments: