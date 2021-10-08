Western Blotting Market Indicates Impressive Growth Rate In Biomedical and Biochemical Research Industry

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of the overall market can be attributed to the increasing number of research activities and R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, and growing proteomics market are key factors driving the demand for western blotting instruments and consumables, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and new product launches are some of the other factors driving the growth of this market.

According to a new market research report “Western Blotting Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Biomedical & Biochemical Research, Disease Diagnostics), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecasts to 2021″, published by MarketsandMarkets, this report studies the global Western Blotting Market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 730.7 Million by 2021 from USD 574.8 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.9 %.

The global Western Blotting Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user and region

By product, the Western Blotting Market is categorized into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is expected to command the largest share of the global Western Blotting Market, by product in 2016. This is attributed to factors such as increasing use of western blotting in research & diagnosis and rising incidence of diseases that require western blotting for diagnosis. The western blotting instruments are further segmented into gel electrophoresis instruments, blotting systems, and imagers. The blotting systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the western blotting instruments market, by type in 2016. The semi-dry blotting systems are expected to command the largest share of blotting systems market, by type and are likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The largest share of this segment is attributed to high sensitivity, low run time, and high efficiency.

On the basis of application, the global Western Blotting Market is segmented biomedical & biochemical research, disease diagnostics, agriculture and others (biologics and quality control). The biomedical & biochemical research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Western Blotting Market, by application in 2016. This can be attributed to the rising government spending in proteomics research, and increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in drug discovery and development. However, the disease diagnostics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. This can be attributed rising prevalence and incidences of HIV, HSV, HBV, and Lyme disease, among others.

On the basis of end user, the Western Blotting Market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic centers and others (CROs, food & beverage companies and forensic laboratories). In 2016, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to command the largest share of the global Western Blotting Market, by end user. This can be attributed to the increasing research activities in the academic institutes backed by government funding and HIV initiatives by various governments across the globe. However, the disease diagnostics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

On the basis of region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America is poised to account for the largest share of the Western Blotting Market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as development of bioclusters in China and India, growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector in Japan, growing funding for agriculture research in India, increasing government interest in biomedical & biotechnology industry in China, increasing diagnosis and related funding for HIV in Australia, and growing prevalence of HSV in south east Asia are expected to propel the growth of the Western Blotting Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Advasta, Inc. (U.S.), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the key players in the Western Blotting Market worldwide.

