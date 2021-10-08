What are Challenges Impeding the Growth of Intelligent Traffic Management Systems Market

A recent report published by Fact.MR projects that the global intelligent traffic management system market will reach a valuation of US$ 31,692 Mn by 2026-end. Shifting focus towards improving road networks in expected to reflect favorably on the global market. Moreover, increasing need for technologies that can effectively manage and monitor high-speed mobility is creating greater scope of application of intelligent traffic management systems. A technology as such can effectively ensure passenger safety and address some of grave issues of traffic management. In highways and busy roads, it is extremely important to install advanced traffic management systems to monitor various the traffic activities.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=319

Traffic regulatory bodies in various countries are introducing guidelines directed towards monitoring traffic movements proactively. Use of such cutting-edge traffic management systems also provisions quicker reactive measures to reduce the impact of unavoidable disasters. Companies are actively focusing on developing more comprehensive set of systems used for effective information apprehension and dissemination to passenger and drivers for safe and secure road travel. In addition, increasing investments in research & development programs is leading to introduction of superior intelligent traffic management systems.

Highlights from the Report Include:

In terms of revenues, North America is expected to dominate the global market for intelligent traffic management systems in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue throughout the assessment period. In addition, the region’s market is projected to witness a sound growth over 2026. Rapid adoption of advanced traffic management solution in the U.S. and Canada is playing an important role in driving the growth of the market in the region.

On the basis of product type, the integrated urban traffic control system segment will remain highly attractive over 2026. The segment currently accounts for more than 16% share of the global market for intelligence traffic management, which is expected to increase to nearly 22% share towards the end of assessment period, expanding at a robust growth rate. This segment is set to increase at over US$ 1,000 Mn annually over the course of the forecast period.

On the basis of spennder type, the federal and provincial government segment is expected to retain its leading position over 2026. Currently, the segment commands for more 53% share of the market and is projected to exhibit an above-average CAGR between 2017 and 2026. This is primarily owing to increasing uptake of intelligence traffic management systems in public transits systems.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=319

Based on component, the detectors & sensors segment will remain dominant in 2017 and beyond. This segment is expected surpass a market valuation of US$ 4,500 Mn by 2026-end, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

Segmentation

Based on product type, the intelligent traffic management systems market is segmented into:

Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

Variable / Dynamic Message Signs

Emergency Response Systems

Border Control System

Electronic Toll Collection System

Parking Management System

Violation and Measurement Systems

Tunnel Management System

Freeway Management System

Other Systems

On the basis of spender type, the intelligent traffic management systems market is segmented into:

Infrastructure Enterprises & PPPs

Federal and Provincial Government

Industries & Commercial Enterprise

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/319

Competition Tracking

Leading players profiled in Fact.MR’s report include Cubic, Q-Free, Siemens, Kapsch TrafficCom, Imtech, SWARCO, Kyosan Electric, Peek traffic, Baokang Electronic, Hisense TransTech, and Wantong Technology. Many of this companies are concentrating on improving product efficiency in order to gain greater market share.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/18/2002632/0/en/Aerospace-Parts-Manufacturing-Market-to-Grow-1-5X-Through-2029-Replacement-of-End-of-Life-Aircraft-Fleets-to-Accelerate-Sales-Finds-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Landscape

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2255/autonomous-emergency-braking-system-market

Automotive Liftgate Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2254/automotive-liftgate-market

Electric Brake Booster Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/678/electric-brake-booster-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com