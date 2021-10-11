Residential Air Purifiers Market worth USD 14.1 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Residential Air Purifiers Market by Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ultraviolet), Type (Portable Air Purifiers, In-duct Air Purifiers), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the residential air purifiers market is expected to reach USD 14.1 billion in 2026 from USD 9.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing popularity of smart homes, supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising levels of air pollution worldwide, and increasing public awareness related to the healthcare and environmental implications of air pollution. Also, the need for an energy-efficient air purifier and R&D being undertaken to bring innovative products to the market is aiding the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Residential Air Purifiers Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has generated major remunerative opportunities for air purifier manufacturers, with high-performance units, comprising HEPA and activated carbon technologies, being highly popular, to minimize the spread of the virus for enclosed spaces. Premium, high-performance air purifiers are capable of filtering out particles up to 1 micron, and the size of the COVID-19 virus is estimated to be around 1.2 microns.

The HEPA technology segment is accounted for the largest share of the residential air purifiers market in 2020

Based on technology, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate arresting or high-efficiency particulate air) and other technologies. The other technologies segment comprises electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, UV filters, and ionic filters. The HEPA segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The growing concern for environmental sustainability and increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution has resulted in the increased adoption of the HEPA technology in the residential air purifiers market.

The portable/stand-alone purifiers segment accounted for the largest share of the residential air purifiers market in 2020

Based on type, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into portable/stand-alone purifiers and in-duct purifiers. The portable/stand-alone purifiers accounted for the highest share of the residential air purifiers market in 2020. This is mainly due to the need to remove sources of pollutants or allergens from indoor air, growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living, and increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution. Furthermore, their installation is cost-effective as compared to the in-duct systems.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the residential air purifiers market in 2020

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for residential air purifiers. The fast adoption of advanced indoor air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments, and the presence of supportive government regulations are key factor driving the residential air purifiers market in Asia Pacific.

The prominent players in the residential air purifiers market include Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dyson (UK), Unilever Group (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), AllerAir Industries Inc. (US), IQAir (Switzerland), Winix Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Camfil AB (Sweden), Airpura Industries Inc. (Canada), Airgle Corporation (US), Hunter Pure Air (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), SHIL Limited (India), IDEAL Krug & Priester GMBH & Co. KG (Germany), Havells India Ltd. (India), Molekule (US), Carrier Global (US), and Coway CO., Ltd. (South Korea).

