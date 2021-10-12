How To Clear MPPSC Exam and Become a PSC Officer?

Indore, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — The civil services is one of the most lengthy, comprehensive and competitive exams in India with a very low success rate. It is year long process consisting of three stages, Preliminary, the mains examination and the interview. Therefore, it requires a comprehensive set of qualities which are pre-requisites for cracking the exam.

The Candidates have a few qualities in self for cracking the exam like Good Intelligence quotient (IQ), Good scoring potential, Good reading skills, Good writing skills, Good analytical skills, Focus and determination, Good Emotional Intelligence (EQ).

A Good IQ is the ability to understand concepts and techniques, a good EQ is the ability to understand people and their emotions. Both these qualities are needed to make a good civil servant.

To be a civil servant average IQ is enough, provided we compensate for this hard work, smart and reading and writing skills.

One needs to have good scoring potential to succeed in the civil services examination. Usually, the marks obtained in board exams are quite an indicator of a person’s IQ.

Follow some basic queries about mppsc exam by MPPSC Coaching in Indore:

What is MPPSC Exam?

MPPSC stands for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC State Service Exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts in government departments and offices of the state of Madhya Pradesh. This exam is conducted in two stages first is preliminary exam and second is main exam. Following the IAS exam pattern aspirants who clear the prelim exam are allowed to appear for the main exam. However, the best candidates who clear the main exam and the following procedure are admitted to various posts in respective government department.

How to clear MPPSC Exam?

Generally, it is said that mppsc pre exam is very simple really it is simple if you follow the pattern of the exam with right strategy, but the cutoff is always very high for mppsc pre exam result. That means for general category students 85 questions must be correct out of 100 to be in a safe zone. You have to make a stratify for MPPSC preparation study for at least 4 to 5 hours if you are newcomer, first pre pare for the polity and Bare acts (sc-st prevention act, civil rights act etc).Then General knowledge of Madhya Pradesh like (dams, rivers, national parks, sanctuaries, folk songs, historical places, tribes, political scenario, sports, Culture, sports awards, fairs in mp, Vojana of mp govt.), read about indian economy and current affairs related to madhya pradesh, india. Pratiyogita darpan, news papers, last year exam papers study all don’t let any thing PSC exam.

How many attempts are allowed for MPPSC Exam?

Candidates of General Category can give MPPSC any number of times till the age of 40 years old (for general). For SC/ST there is further relaxation of age.

How To Clear MPPSC Exam and Become a PSC Officer?

To got the selection in MPPSC & become the PSC officer candidate need to clear the mains exam and third phase that is interview.

The State Government of Madhya Pradesh conduct’s the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Exam. Popularly known as MPPCS Exam. The MPPCS Exam consists of two papers. First is the General Studies and the Second is the General Aptitude Test. The MPPCS Prelims Examination is a screening examination, and it is conducted to reduce the number of the candidates which can appear in the MPPCS Main Exam.

What is the educational qualification needed to appear in MPPSC exam?

Candidates should possess Graduation or equivalent from a recognized University.

Candidates possessing professional and technical qualifications, which are recognized by the State Government as equivalent to professional or technical degree, would also be eligible for admission to the examination.

Eligibility criteria for MPPSC exam

Nationality:

A Candidate must be a citizen of India.

Students must be degree holders or graduates (degree recognized by University Grants Commission) to appear for this Examination.

Indian students holding a foreign degree need to ensure that their degree is accredited or recognized by UGC.

Age limit for MPPSC

Candidates age limit should be between 21 28 years for Dy. Superintendent of Police, Assistant Superintendent Jail & Transportation Sub-Inspector and 21 40 years for other posts.

