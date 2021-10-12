Lark in the Woods Provides Apartments Near the University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Lark in the Woods is pleased to announce they provide student apartments near the University of Alabama. The beautiful pet-friendly apartments feature private patios or balconies and give students an enjoyable lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

Students can choose between two and three-bedroom apartments with several layouts available for both sizes. Lark in the Woods makes it more affordable for students to live off-campus. The rental rates for the fully furnished apartments include Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. A $50 amenity fee is required.

Lark in the Woods provides a comfortable living environment with various amenities available to student residents, including a 10,000 square foot luxury clubhouse, a swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a yoga center, volleyball courts, and more. Students can participate in social events throughout the year. Electronic community access helps students feel safe with on-site management to handle any problems that arise.

Anyone interested in learning about the apartments near the University of Alabama can find out more by visiting the Lark in the Woods website or by calling 1-205-722-5400.

About Lark in the Woods: Lark in the Woods is a student apartment complex close to the University of Alabama. The per-student rental rate gives students the confidence they won’t face issues with roommates who can’t pay their rent. Rental fees include everything students need to live a comfortable lifestyle.

Company: Lark in the Woods

Address: 101 Helen Keller Blvd.

City: Tuscaloosa

State: AL

Zip code: 35404

Telephone number: 1-205-722-5400