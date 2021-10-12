Gorgeous Galle Cameo Glass Vases Lead The Way in Neue Auctions’ Online-Only Art & Antiques Auction held September 25th

Beachwood, OH, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Vibrant, colorful vases and table lamps by Galle and other famous makers, lithographs by Charles Burchfield, Alberto Giacometti and other noted artists, Mid-Century Modern furniture pieces, original oil paintings, sterling silver flatware and more all came up for bid in Neue Auctions’ online-only Art & Antiques auction held September 25th.

The two top lots were Galle vases. A Galle cameo glass blown out vase with a Plums design, 15 ½ inches tall, of baluster form, fire polished with pendant branches heavy with plums, finished at $9,840; while a large Galle cameo glass vase, Lilies, 23 inches tall, of baluster form with incised Galle signature, cameo carved with lily flowers on long leafy stems, changed hands for $9,225.

A lovely Galle cameo glass scenic table lamp, the base with tall pines in a mountain landscape, the shade showing eagles soaring over clouds, 14 inches tall, sold within estimate for $4,612. Also, a Muller Freres scenic cameo glass lamp with a domed shade on a baluster base, 14 ½ inches tall, the shade cameo carved with a hunting dog, pheasant, pond and trees, made $1,722.

The sale consisted of 404 lots that included undiscovered finds in many categories. Most were acquired from regional estates and longtime collectors. Most items sold within estimate or above. “We also had the most viewers ever watching the auction,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions, “and that was exciting for our team members. The strength of this sale and its statistics tell me online bidding is healthy. Now’s a good time to sell the finer things to a global audience.”

Maciejewski added, “The bottom line is, as long as our consignors and bidders are happy, we’re happy, and profitable, too. This allows us to continue bringing in the best auction inventory, whether through referral or marketing. We’re constantly reviewing fine collections for auction.”

Following are additional highlights from the sale. All prices quoted include a 23 percent buyer’s premium.

A lithograph on paper by Charles Burchfield (American, 1893-1967), titled Summer Benediction, the Print Club of Cleveland publication #31 for 1953, edition of 250 plus 10, went for $5,228 (a record price for the image); while framed a lithograph on Arches paper by Alberto Giacometti (Swiss, 1901-1966), titled House in Majolica, signed and numbered (“26/65”), rose to $3,690.

The paintings category featured an oil on canvas marine work by Mauritz Frederik De Haas (Dutch/American, 1832-1895), of a craggy coast with figures along the rocks and sails at sea, signed, that rang up $8,610; and an oil on wood panel tranquil river scene with two boys in a boat by Emilio Sanchez Perrier (Spanish, 1855-1907), also signed, that commanded $4,612.

A lovely collection of oil paintings by the American artist Andre (Gittelson) Gisson (1921-2003) came up for bid, including a beautiful oil on linen canvas Still Life with Flowers that was signed upper right and housed in a 32 inch by 38 inch frame ($2,091); and a colorful and vibrant oil on canvas Paris street scene, signed lower left, 24 inches by 12 inches (sight, less frame) ($1,845).

Fans and collectors of silver had much to consider, including a Gorham Buttercup sterling flatware service that brought $2,214; a Towle sterling flatware service in the King Richard pattern in a fitted felt-lined case, weighing 90.66511 oz. troy ($1,722); and several pieces of Old English silver, including a Hester Bateman sterling silver tea caddy produced in 1784 ($1,230).

Henri Matisse and Salvador Dali both were represented in the sale. An etching on chine colle by Matisse (French, 1869-1954), titled Nu Pour Cleveland, rendered in 1932, signed and numbered (“231/250”), brought $4,612; while a signed lithograph in colors with collage from 1971 by Dali (Spanish, 1904-1989), titled Trotting Horses No. 2, from Dali’s Currier & Ives series, hit $1,476.

A set of ten vintage Eero Saarinen black wool upholstered executive chairs, comprising eight side chairs and two armchairs, with tubular chrome steel legs, each one 37 inches tall, gaveled for a respectable $5,842. Also, a Charles and Ray Eames molded LCW lounge chair made from molded ash plywood with a shaped back and seat and raised on molded legs, realized $1,476.

Mid-Century Modern furniture was led by a dining/conference table in solid walnut, the long oval form with squared ends raised on squared legs, 117 inches in length and 45 inches deep ($4,612); and a walnut stereo cabinet, rectangular form with hinged doors, inset stereo speakers and Empire Gold turntable and a Macintosh MX 110, plus a variety of vintage albums ($1,476).

A beautiful Mettlach stoneware charger by Heinrich Schlitt, 17 ½ inches in diameter, the large circular form depicting a scholarly gnome reading a book in a toadstool forest, signed lower left with impressed marks for Mettlach and stamped ‘2698’, earned $3,321. Also, a Royal Worcester Embassy pattern dinner service for twelve with the Royal Worcester mark in black made $3,075.

As mentioned, numerous items sailed past their high estimates. A few examples are as follows:

– A large 19th century carved pine and scallop shell ornament with a gilded finish, 15 inches tall with a wire for hanging, sold for $2,460 against an estimate of $300-$500.

– A Grand Tour early Christian brass relief of The Crucifixion, cast in low to high relief with the corpus Christi flanked by apostles, rose to $1,845 against a $400-$700 estimate.

– A pair of conical black enameled Swedish lamp shades with teak wood arms and mounts, designed for Luxus by Uno & A-sten Kristiansson (sold for $1,599, estimate $150-$300).

– A Bitossi for Raymor ceramic vase, cylindrical form and glazed with concentric rings in various colors and glaze textures, signed Italy 1393A (sold $1,599, estimate $100-$300).

Internet bidding was facilitated by the two platforms: Liveauctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

Neue Auctions’ next event is slated for Saturday, October 30th, at 10 am Eastern time. The auction will feature fine art, antiques, jewelry, carpets, furniture, decorative arts and more. To learn more about Neue Auctions, visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

About Neue Auctions:

Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding all current and future sales. For info, visit www.neueauctions.com. Neue Auctions’ next event is slated for Saturday, October 30th, at 10 am Eastern time. The auction will feature fine art, antiques, jewelry, carpets, furniture, decorative arts and more. To learn more about Neue Auctions, visit www.neueauctions.com.