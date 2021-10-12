Why is FDA-approved silicone rubber used in the food processing industry for gaskets and seals?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to gasket and sealing materials used in food manufacturing machinery, the Silicone Fbd Gasket Manufacturer have very strict regulations. The material chosen for these applications must meet FDA purity and cleanliness requirements. When it comes to gaskets for the said sector, there are a variety of FDA-approved materials to choose from. In the food processing business, EPDM, fluorocarbon, neoprene, nitrile, and silicone are some of the most popular materials.

Silicone, for example, has grown in favour in recent years as a result of various different advantages it provides. What makes it such a popular gasket material in the industry? To find out more, read the post.

What exactly is silicone?

Silicones are elastomers with a silicon-oxygen backbone. During the chemical reaction, silica and carbon are heated together at elevated temperatures to produce silicone. Being formed from the organic compounds of carbon and hydrogen, the material is often referred to as hydrocarbon.

Silicone Rubber with FDA Approval has a number of advantages. Silicone rubber that has been approved by the FDA is frequently used in the food processing sector for a variety of reasons, including the following:

Temperature Resistance: In the food processing sector, where temperatures can range from boiling to freezing, temperature resistance is one of the most significant needs. Food-grade silicone that has been authorised by the FDA can withstand temperatures ranging from -80°F to 450°F. At high temperatures, silicone maintains its integrity, but at low temperatures, it remains flexible.

Flexibility: In terms of hygiene and mechanics, the food processing sector is one of the most demanding. Aside from the temperature, the gaskets and seals must be composed of long-lasting, yet flexible materials. Silicone rubber provides good flexibility, elongation, and compression set with a low compression set. When the rubber has a low compression set, it can return to its original position even if more pressure is given to it.

Chemical Resistance: Strong chemicals such as acetic acid, ammonia gas, fish oil, corn oil, tartaric acid, sodium sulphate, and vinegar are known to be resistant to silicone. As a result, the gaskets constructed of this material will not be contaminated by greases or oils used in the kitchen.

Food Safe: Food-safe silicone is made without the use of petroleum. It has no fillers, BPS, or BPA, making it completely safe to use. This implies that any food that comes into contact with these silicone rubber gaskets is safe.

Water Repellant: Silicone is a water-repellent substance that is also resistant to fungal degradation, according to the FDA.

Resistance to Environmental Elements: Environmental Resistance: Silicone Rubber Products Manufacturer is concerned about ozonation, ageing, and weathering. Silicone rubber seals and gaskets can be relied upon because they are resistant to them. Rubber is a long-lasting material that keeps its shape even when exposed to UV radiation and hard working conditions.

Silicone Inflatable Gasket in the Food Processing Industry: A Few Examples

Silicone rubber that has been approved by the FDA is commonly used to make the following types of gaskets:

FDA O-rings

Food grade beverage gaskets

Commercial oven gaskets

Water purification tubing

Dairy fluid handling tubing and seals

Food safe BBQ, smoker gasket

Food grade oven doors and seals

Water filtration system seals

Small appliance seals and tubing

