Vivaldi says no to Google Idle API, improves Capture, Download Panel, Sync, adds 68 new languages.

Oslo, Norway, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — The new version – Vivaldi 4.3 – ticks the checkboxes of privacy and useful features that will help people make informed decisions and get work done faster.

The refreshed Capture feature allows resizing of screenshot images, while a visually enhanced Download Panel helps to track the speed of downloads upfront.

The improved Sync functionality will help people to access their data across computers and Android devices by using their Vivaldi account – securely and more efficiently than before.

Because user privacy matters to Vivaldi, the controversial Idle Detection API – another privacy-invasive feature from Google – is now disabled by default. New privacy-friendly options added to Vivaldi Mail and Calendar (Beta) give people more reasons to use them.

The built-in Vivaldi Translate, powered by Lingvanex, now adds 68 new languages taking the total number of languages to 108, allowing millions to access the web in their preferred language. Additionally, the much-requested support for Progressive Web Apps (PWA) has been added.

Packed with improvements and new additions across the board, Vivaldi 4.3 is ready for Windows, Linux, macOS. Download it today at https://vivaldi.com/download/ .

Vivaldi on Android update also launches today, including a new Tab Stack Toolbar, added language support to Translate, and a revamped Sync.

“Through interacting with our users, we realize that people want to break away from plain vanilla browsing. Hence, every feature in Vivaldi has been designed keeping privacy, convenience, and efficiency in mind,” Vivaldi CEO, Jon von Tetzchner, says.

“Vivaldi is a culmination of what our users want and with every update, we aim to refine every aspect of it.”

About Vivaldi Technologies

Vivaldi Technologies is an employee-owned company that creates products and services for discerning web users. In everything it does, Vivaldi believes in putting its users first. Vivaldi is headquartered in Oslo, with offices in Reykjavik, Boston and Palo Alto. Learn more about our mission at vivaldi.com.

