Whiz Consulting Introduced FreshBooks Accounting Services 

Dallas, United States, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting, one of the best accounting firms in the US, has introduced Freshbooks cloud accounting services. FreshBooks is America’s second-largest small business accounting software with paying clients in more than 100 countries. Whiz Consulting introduced Freshbooks accounting service, considering how the software is great for small businesses and modern accounting companies. It has launched several programs in the past in which professional accountants and their small business customers collaborate as a team, sharing bookkeeping duties to achieve the client’s goals. With this new service, Whiz Consulting’s clients will have an added advantage with both the firm’s accountants and the effectiveness of FreshBooks.

Whiz Consulting will ensure that businesses can use FreshBooks to its full potential. Professional accountants at firms like Whiz Consulting can offer much more than bookkeeping and compliance assistance when small business owners can use technologies like FreshBooks that they are comfortable with. When their accounting associates provide forward-thinking analysis and suggestions, small business owners benefit greatly. It creates the opportunity for success. Accountants from Whiz Consulting will continue to assist their clients using the software, but with a greater emphasis on analysis and consulting services, using the accounting professionals’ teamwork and best practices.

FreshBooks cloud accounting already provides a bunch of features for its clients like easy invoicing, easy project estimation, and easy to use interface for both front and back-office accounting. This makes it a good contender for small businesses as well as larger organizations for their accounting process. Those small business users aren’t always getting the most out of FreshBooks, and now with the introduction of these services, businesses can use FreshBooks and do not have to worry about learning the software from scratch. Few features of this service which will be useful for small business owners.

Easy setup

Whiz Consulting makes FreshBooks setup simple, and the team makes the whole process more pleasant for you. The FreshBooks specialists at Whiz Consulting would assist you with the initial setup.

Easy Migration

If you want to switch from another accounting software to FreshBooks, the experts at Whiz Consulting will assist you with the transition.

Easy Data Reporting

FreshBooks will give you reports and financial data, and Whiz Consulting will assist you in quickly analyzing these data to aid in planning and budgeting.

About Whiz Consulting

Whiz Consulting is a leading accounting firm in America that has been in the business for a decade and knows all of its ins and outs. They have expert FreshBooks analysts, accountants, and software specialists devoted to accounting duties that can help you improve your accounting process. Unlike regular accounting professionals who are only available at certain times of the day, you will have access to a pool of resources who work around the clock. Their team of skilled bookkeepers, chartered accountants, and CPAs provide their knowledge and experience to assist your accounting department runs smoothly.