Redpoint West Tenn Rents Student Apartments for FSU

Posted on 2021-10-12 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Tallahassee, Florida, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint West Tenn is pleased to announce they offer students apartments for rent for FSU students. These apartments allow students to live a more independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

With a convenient location close to FSU, students can enjoy a comfortable living environment with their choice of floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. The affordable rental rate makes it easier for students to find off-campus housing without overspending. Rent includes Internet access, electricity, trash disposal, and water and sewer. Students can choose to live with their friends or find roommates through the matching service.

Redpoint West Tenn offers various community amenities that make college living more enjoyable for FSU students. These amenities include private study spaces, a 24-hour fitness center, hammock lounge, a resort-style, zero-entry swimming pool, an outdoor fitness facility, and more. Social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the available student apartments can find out more by visiting the Redpoint West Tenn website or by calling 1-850-505-2500.

About Redpoint West Tenn: Redpoint West Tenn is an off-campus apartment complex serving students attending FSU. The complex is just minutes from the campus, giving students easy access to classes and other activities. The per-person rental rate gives students peace of mind.

Company: Redpoint West Tenn
Address: 2195 W. Tennessee St.
City: Tallahassee
State: FL
Zip code: 32304
Telephone number: 1-850-505-2500

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution