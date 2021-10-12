Redpoint West Tenn Rents Student Apartments for FSU

Tallahassee, Florida, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint West Tenn is pleased to announce they offer students apartments for rent for FSU students. These apartments allow students to live a more independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

With a convenient location close to FSU, students can enjoy a comfortable living environment with their choice of floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. The affordable rental rate makes it easier for students to find off-campus housing without overspending. Rent includes Internet access, electricity, trash disposal, and water and sewer. Students can choose to live with their friends or find roommates through the matching service.

Redpoint West Tenn offers various community amenities that make college living more enjoyable for FSU students. These amenities include private study spaces, a 24-hour fitness center, hammock lounge, a resort-style, zero-entry swimming pool, an outdoor fitness facility, and more. Social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the available student apartments can find out more by visiting the Redpoint West Tenn website or by calling 1-850-505-2500.

About Redpoint West Tenn: Redpoint West Tenn is an off-campus apartment complex serving students attending FSU. The complex is just minutes from the campus, giving students easy access to classes and other activities. The per-person rental rate gives students peace of mind.

Company: Redpoint West Tenn

Address: 2195 W. Tennessee St.

City: Tallahassee

State: FL

Zip code: 32304

Telephone number: 1-850-505-2500