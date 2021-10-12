Lark Tuscaloosa Offers Apartments Near the University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Tuscaloosa is pleased to announce they offer apartments near the University of Alabama. These student apartments provide the benefits of off-campus living while keeping students close to campus for classes and other activities.

Lark Tuscaloosa provides several floor plan options to meet students’ needs, including studio and one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. The apartments are ideal for sharing with friends, living alone, or meeting new people through the roommate matching service. Rent for each apartment includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, a flat-panel HDTV, and water and sewer. They strive to provide students with everything they need to live comfortably.

At Lark Tuscaloosa, students enjoy a better quality of life with various community amenities, including a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, lounge, gaming area with billiards, computer cafe, study lounges, and more. The community holds social events throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the apartments near the University of Alabama can find out more by visiting the Lark Tuscaloosa website or by calling 1-205-377-5000.

About Lark Tuscaloosa: Lark Tuscaloosa is an off-campus apartment complex for students attending the University of Alabama. Students can room with friends or meet new people with roommate matching. Each student pays a set rental rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share.

Company: Lark Tuscaloosa

Address: 1175 13th St. E

City: Tuscaloosa

State: AL

Zip code: 35404

Telephone number: 1-205-377-5000