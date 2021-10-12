Burner Management Systems Market Share by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 12 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Burner Management Systems Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Burner Management Systems market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Burner Management Systems Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Burner Management Systems Market forecast.

The Burner Management Systems Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global burner management system market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.63 Billion until 2025. It is expected to register growth with 6.1% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with rapid industrial development and need for ensuring safety and security of employees.

The hardware segment dominated the global market in 2018 on account of rising awareness about burner safety. On the other hand, the software segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025. A system mainly comprises of hardware components as compared to the software segment.

In 2018, the segment of medium burners held the largest share of 44% across the global market. While the segment of the large burner is projected to witness CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025 on account of its operations on the electromechanical relay or electronic control systems that can handle complex systems.

North America held the largest share of 33.0% across the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue its growth in the upcoming years on account of the rising adoption rate of advanced technologies coupled with the growth of the oil and gas industry. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is projected to register the highest 8.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising demand for boilers across this region.

The burner management systems market includes key players, are constantly engaged in system development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

They are also offering features like built-in diagnostics and error checking in their BMS systems to attract the majority of customers across the globe.

Some of the companies for Burner Management Systems market are:

Siemens, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell, and ABB.

