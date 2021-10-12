Pearlescent Pigment Market Share, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers 2021-2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pearlescent Pigment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Pearlescent Pigment Market was appreciated by US$ 1.26 billion in the year 2014 and is expected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2022. Pearlescent or pearl pigments are factory-made consuming the mica base. It offers a shimmering result that is close to the unique “Mother of Pearl”. The unique natural pearl essence is costlier as equated to artificial, mica centered properties. Hence, manufacturers and customers are progressively accepting titanium, or ferric oxide covered mica pearlescent pigments to contest greater costs of manufacture and confirm general longstanding profits. Additionally most important aspect impelling pearlescent pigment tendencies is increasing alertness on the part of the customer and industries about the reducing reserves of natural mineral & mineral deposits. This is expected to affect their manufacture and increase in demand for artificial substitutions in extensive uses.

Developing marketplaces for example Brazil, India, and China are the most important customers of these pigments, because of greater acceptance percentage and increasing per head earnings in these areas. Increasing approval of personalized merchandises and growing governmental backing to inspire the progress of the automobile & construction businesses, chiefly in developing marketplaces, are also important motivators for these pigments in many applications.

Global Pearlescent Pigment Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Natural pearl essence

Titanium dioxide mica

Iron/Ferric oxide mica

Combination mica

Others

Global Pearlescent Pigment Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Paints &coatings

Plastics

Printing inks

Cosmetics

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

RIKA Technology

Sun Chemical Performance Pigments

BASF SE

Geotech International

Lansco Colors

Fujian Kuncai Fine Chemicals

Smarol Technology and many others

Global Pearlescent Pigment Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

