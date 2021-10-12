Integrative Systems Become Silver Business Partner of IBM to Enhance IBM AS400 Modernization Services

Chicago, IL, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — IBM AS400 upgrade and modernization services provider have again partnered with IBM, the tech giant, a leader in application modernization and business intelligence. By becoming a silver business partner of IBM, Integrative Systems will provide more value and solutions to IBMi customers.

Integrative Systems solutions are focused on helping companies maximize their investments in IBMi.

With 1000+ clients worldwide, the IBM AS/400 iSeries is considered a robust solution within the enterprise and a high-value component of IBM Power Systems. Meanwhile, businesses find it hard to maintain the pace due to skills shortage and the retiring IBMi workforce. By joining hands with IBM, Integrative will address the business challenges with a broad range of services and solutions based on the expertise in the market.

“With 100% focus on customer success and helping customers worldwide to achieve their IT goals, the services and solutions from Integrative Systems will enable customers to leverage and extend the value that resides within their IBM iSeries AS400. We are thrilled to be a silver business partner of IBM as we join hands with a group of people having the same commitment, says the CEO of Integrative Systems”.

Integrative Systems is the place where customers can get A to Z services about all their IBMi needs. This includes – strategy and planning, application modernization solutions, value-added services, and much more. Integrative Systems’ answer helps organizations take advantage of modern technologies, such as Web, mobile, open-source, and cross-platform, to improve business processing and increase ROI and customer experience. Such expertise and services will also attract new developers. They will also benefit from the expertise gained from over two decades of 40 years of serving global companies.

“All of us at Integrative Systems are pleased to connect with IBM, says, CEO of Integrative Systems. IBM’s significant resources and technologies allow us to get further new insights about customer service, employees, and solutions. By partnering with IBM, we can look ahead with confidence to have a clear path forward.