Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million – Industry-Specific Challenges and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Breath Analyzer Market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The growth in the breathalyzer market is mainly driven by the stringent government regulation, growing alcohol and drug abuse and growing use of breathalzyers in detecting various diseases However, the accuracy and hygiene concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The breath analyzers market is technology-driven and is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Owing to the lucrative potential of the market, a number of players are focusing on developing novel technologies and are continuously introducing accurate and easy-to-use breath analyzers. In August 2019, Y Combinator, an investment company, invested in SannTek Labs to work on a new kind of breathalyzer. This breathalyzer is designed to detect blood alcohol levels as well as the type of cannabis a person has consumed in the past 3 to 4 hours.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57484012

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The prominent players in the global breath analyzer market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada) is one of the major players in the breath analzyers market. Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (ACS) is a manufacturer and provider of alcohol interlocks and breath alcohol testers for law enforcement and healthcare professionals. The company offers drug testers, portable breath alcohol testers, alcohol interlocks, accessories, and sensors. In 2018, company launched RELIANT EMU, a remote alcohol monitoring device for compliance intervention of offenders on pre-trial, probation, or court order.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The breath analyzer market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world(RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=57484012

Industry Segmentation:

The fuel cell segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breath analzyer market in 2020

Based on technology, segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxidesensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cellssegment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Fuel cells are the mostwidely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high levelof accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not requiremultiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for bothpersonal and professional use.

The alcohol detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breath analyzer market in 2020

On the basis of application, segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

The law enforcement agencies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breath analzyer market in 2020

Based on end users, segmented into law enforcement agencies, enterprises, and individuals. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Stringent safety laws against DUI and the rising scale of screening and evidential testing are driving the adoption of breath analyzers in law enforcement.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=57484012