Ophthalmic Equipment Market worth $63.3 Billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (OCT, Fundus Camera, Ultrasound, Ophthalmoscope, Phoropter, Slit Lamp, Perimeter, Keratometer, Tonometer, IOL, Excimer Laser, OVDs, Phacoemulsification) End User (Hospital, Consumer) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2025 from USD 52.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, and technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The vision care products segment is expected for the largest share of the Ophthalmic Equipment Market in 2019.

Based on product, the Ophthalmic Equipment Market is categorized mainly into diagnostic & monitoring devices, surgical devices, and vision care products. In 2019, the vision care products segment was expected to account for the largest share of the Ophthalmic Equipment Market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of eye disorders such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. In addition to this, technological advancements in lens materials, growing awareness about eyesight correction, and rising trends in eyewear, such as styled sunglasses and advanced contact lenses boasting extra comfort, have further stimulated the adoption of vision care products.

By end user, the specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the Ophthalmic Equipment Market is segmented into consumers, hospitals, specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and other end users. specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of cataract surgeries performed in these facilities due to their cost-effectiveness.

North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2019.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Ophthalmic Equipment Market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising prevalence of ocular disorders, growth in the geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in ophthalmic equipment. In addition, factor such as the growing awareness and uptake of ophthalmic treatments and surgeries and the availability of advanced ophthalmic devices in this region are also driving the growth of the Ophthalmic Equipment Market in North America.

The prominent players in Ophthalmic Equipment Market are EssilorLuxottica (France), Alcon (US), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care (US), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Bausch + Lomb (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany), Topcon (Japan), Glaukos Corporation (US), Haag-Streit (Switzerland), NIDEK (Japan), STAAR Surgical (US), Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems (Switzerland), CooperVision, Inc. (US), Oculentis (Germany), Heidelberg Engineering (Germany), Canon (Japan), Optovue (US), Neo Vision (Korea), Lumenis (Israel), Reichert Technologies (US), OPHTEC BV (Netherlands), Heine Optotechnik (Germany), and Luneau Technology (France).

