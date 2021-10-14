Hodusoft introduces multi-tenant IP PBX software for small businesses

Denver, USA, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Leading unified communications software maker HoduSoft today announced the launch of a multi-tenant business phone system based on the internet—HoduPBX, for the small business segment. The IP PBX (Internet Protocol Private Branch Exchange) system is designed to meet the specific needs of small business owners who are scaling their business operations or have multi-city offices.

“We are glad to be able to serve the niche market of small businesses. The multi-tenant version of HoduPBX for small businesses is a complete IP PBX solution for enterprise-grade voice and data communications. This will help the small businesses connect with market participants and customers securely. For any business today, having reliable connectivity is essential. HoduSoft’s HoduPBX aims to fill this gap in the PBX software market,” said Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer, HoduSoft.

HoduPBX is a hosted and on-premise VoIP IP PBX software, which lets small business owners connect seamlessly with their branch offices with the support of a robust unified platform. A scalable IP PBX solution for small businesses, HoduPBX can help them to cut down their communications and network management costs and lead to better collaboration and productivity. The IP PBX system has a host of features including the softphone.

VoIP-based IP PBX software, HoduPBX also offers multiple work-from-home options such as accessibility via a web browser or the HoduPhone application. The IP PBX system is backed by end-to-end pre and post-sales support, including installation, integration, application support, and maintenance for small businesses. Using one network for both voice and data traffic also provides a fast and dependable solution for small business owners to achieve best-in-class connectivity.

In addition, HoduPBX offers unique advantages for small businesses to scale or pare down as per the need. With 1,000+ concurrent call support, 10,000+ extension access, product customization, and attractive UI, it offers maximum returns with one of the highest number of product features in one system.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC, HoduBlast, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduCC software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps growing call and contact center teams resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email, or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

