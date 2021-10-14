The 505 Offers Affordable Student Housing

Springfield, Missouri, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — The 505 is pleased to announce they offer affordable off-campus housing for students attending Missouri State University. Students can enjoy a better quality of life in a quiet environment for the ultimate college experience.

The 505 features fully furnished studio, one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments for students to choose the lifestyle they want. They can rent an apartment with friends or find a roommate through the roommate matching program. Garage and top floor add-ons are available. Rent for each apartment includes Internet access, electricity, trash disposal, and water and sewer.

Students residing at The 505 can take advantage of various community amenities to make student living more enjoyable. The amenities include a heated swimming pool with a hot tub and sun deck, yoga studio, pickleball court, grilling stations, outdoor fire pit area, and more.

Anyone interested in learning about the affordable student housing options can find out more by visiting The 505 website or by calling 1-417-404-0505.

About The 505: The 505 is an affordable student apartment complex close to Missouri State University. The apartment complex opened in August 2021, giving students more options for off-campus housing. Students can rent with friends or meet new people through the matching program.

Company: The 505

Address: 505 E. St. Louis St.

City: Springfield

State: MO

Zip code: 65806

Telephone number: 1-417-404-0505